SYRACUSE — At this point in the academic year, every high school in Utah knows the drill — once a school hits 15 positive cases of COVID-19, it must move to remote learning for two weeks. Syracuse High School will close for the second time, despite its participation in a pilot program to try to buck that protocol.
Under “Test to Stay,” a pilot program approved by the Davis School District Board of Education last week, Syracuse High had hoped to stay open by testing students for COVID-19 in order to clear them to return to school.
“When the school board made the decision to give the district permission to do something like this, no one had any idea we’d be here Monday doing this,” said Davis School District spokesperson Chris Williams. “It’s kind of like the landscape of coronavirus. You move with the landscape — as it changes, you change.”
The district announced Friday that the high school had hit the 15-case threshold. As of Monday, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 27 positive coronavirus cases at Syracuse.
On Monday morning, students showed up to school like they would have any other day. The administration called students down in alphabetical order over the intercom — “Students letters A through B come down to the gym to be tested,” said the announcer.
In order to return to school, 80% of students needed to be tested Monday. At Syracuse High, the largest school in the district with 2,197 students, that amounts to 1,758. The school only reached 68%. Of those tested, 19 were positive for the virus, bringing the school’s total number of cases to 46.
Parents were required to sign a consent form — either digital or physical — for their student to be tested. The consent provided in that form lasts through the end of the school year. Those who opted not to be tested would have been required to quarantine for two weeks if the school reopened, said an email to parents.
As each student walked through the gym doors, they were sent to one of 29 testing stations, each of which was manned by a nurse from the Davis School District, Davis County Health Department or Utah National Guard.
The head nurse for the district, Margo Hill, said all hands were on deck Monday morning. While some school nurses administered tests at Syracuse High, others were at the school district’s testing site at the Freeport Center in Clearfield, and later that afternoon more would be giving tests to students involved in extracurriculars at another high school. Each testing program came from changes to state policy.
Hill said all programs, as they have been implemented, has prepared nurses for the next.
“Since Freeport, we’ve been doing the athletes — the teams,” she said. “And so it’s kind of been a step. We started with that group, then a smaller high school group and now a huge high school group. So it’s just kind of evolved with each thing we’ve done.”
In the age of the pandemic, rapid changes in schools aren’t out of the ordinary. All of the high schools in the Davis School District have spent a period of two weeks on remote learning. After the first outbreak at Syracuse High, it was closed from Nov. 9-18.
Geoff Warren, a physics teacher at Syracuse High who was among those tested Monday, said although the volatility of this school year has been hard on teachers, they’ve been forced to adjust.
“At this point, where we (were online) part of third term last year, all of fourth term last year, and then the off and ons all through this school year, it almost feels normal at this point to not know whether or not we’re going to be here,” he said. “But the bottom line is students need to learn, and our job is to provide that learning for them ... so we’re just doing the best we can.”
With all of the school closures it has seen this year, the district’s goal in running the pilot program is to keep students in school. Academic performance in the district, like that of others throughout the country, has suffered as a result of students repeatedly shifting back and forth between in-person and online learning.
In a Nov. 17 board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Logan Toone said first term GPAs this year dropped to an average of 2.741. Last year’s average was 3.012. At the end of first term last year, the average student had 4.3 A’s on their report card; this year, they had just 3.7.
Some parents and students, however, were still not on board with the school reopening out of concern about the spread of COVID-19. On the Keep Hybrid for DSD Facebook group, page administrator Genevra Prothero, whose son attends Syracuse High, urged parents to decline granting consent for their students to take the test.
In her post, she contended that the school board’s agenda last week was not detailed enough, so parents did not have a chance to weigh in on the pilot program. On the agenda posted to the district’s website, it said Assistant Superintendent John Zurbuchen would present on “COVID, COVID Testing and School Manual Update.”
She and other parents posting on the page also questioned the accuracy of rapid tests and whether testing students at Syracuse as early as three days after exposure on Friday would capture all positive cases.
“We will be opting out hopefully forcing a soft closure. With the holidays coming up this a good time to be closed,” read one parent’s comment on the post.
Another parent on the page had hoped the school would remain open, citing the numerous experiences students have missed out on in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“This week we have holiday music concerts scheduled,” the post read. “We wish those to continue. Please support the school in its testing efforts (from Davis Health Department) so these concerts can go on. The students have lost so many opportunities this year, I’m hoping they don’t lose the holiday concerts.”
After an unsuccessful first attempt, it’s unclear whether and how the Davis School District might administer the program going forward. According to Williams, the entities involved with the pilot program would regroup after the test-run Monday to discuss its merits and potential flaws.
“At the end of the day, I’m sure there’s going to be a discussion among our superintendency with the Davis County Health Department and the National Guard to see if this is even sustainable,” he said. “If this went off smoothly enough to decide, yeah, we not only want to replicate this in our district, but also have other districts look at this.”