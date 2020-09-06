OGDEN — Drivers on 12th Street in Ogden have probably wondered if they were hallucinating when they saw a marquee that said “T.O. Smith Elementary” in the same place that used to read “Gramercy Grizzlies.”
Isn’t T.O. Smith on Gramercy Avenue just south of 32nd Street?
Yes, and no.
Since the old T.O. Smith school is about to undergo an extensive rebuild and renovation, the “new” T.O. Smith is on 12th Street, occupying the building of the school formerly known as Gramercy.
T.O. Smith students will be in the old Gramercy building for at least the next two school years.
The overall transition has gone “as smooth as it could be for moving a whole school,” T.O. Smith principal Keeli Espinoza said. “It’s been a journey, but the district has been so awesome with helping us get our building up and running.”
There were many challenges in moving T.O. to Gramercy.
Chief among them was the process of getting students bused to and from the school and getting all of those procedures set up, Espinoza said.
To help ease that transition, Espinoza said teachers and herself rode the bus each day to school for the first week to help make things run smoothly.
T.O. Smith’s enrollment last year was 494 students, according to state enrollment data reflecting Oct. 1 head counts. It's dropped a fair amount this year since many students chose to go to closer schools instead.
“I think at the end of the year when we were talking with families and getting them ready for buses, it seemed like we were good to go,” Espinoza said. “As soon as COVID hit, there was some concerns with putting their kids on a bus. They wanted to go to a school that was more of a neighborhood school.”
The challenge of busing kids to and from the school is on top of COVID-19 and the health protocols it’s brought.
On the hallway floors, there are tiger paws spaced 6 feet apart and indicating that students should walk on the right side of the hall.
There’s more physical distancing markers near where buses pick kids up, hand sanitizer stations throughout the school and everyone’s wearing a mask.
Everything in the school is tiger-themed to try to make the kids feel as close to home as possible.
In the hallway outside the main office, there’s a rendering of what the new school is going to look like. Kids have asked Espinoza if the new school will be “fancy" and one girl asked Espinoza if there are diamonds in the school.
It's a yes on the fancy question and a no for the diamonds. Good, the girl told Espinoza. She didn't want diamonds anyway.
“Surprisingly, the kids and teachers when they got here and started putting everything up, the school started to come back to life and it became a real school again,” Espinoza said.
The only vestige of the old Gramercy Elementary that remains is a plaque in a hallway commemorating when the school was built, which is when Thomas O. (T.O.) Smith himself was the Ogden superintendent.
Before kids could get in the classrooms again, there were plenty of cosmetic repairs that had to be done, according to district building and grounds foreman Jared Cherry.
“I’ll bet we had a total of 25 windows around the building that were busted,” Cherry said.
The Gramercy building was kept somewhat tidy because it was designated as a parent-student reunification site for Mound Fort Junior High. Police trainings were also held in the building.
Overall, the cosmetic cost to get Gramercy up and running again was about $40,000 excluding labor hours, Cherry said.
That includes two portable classrooms that are set up on the southwest side of the school, paint for about half the classrooms, roof repairs and other electrical/plumbing repairs and maintenance.
“They had their hands full, but they did a great job getting that cleaned up,” Cherry said of the crews that worked on getting the building ready for students again.
The initial thought when Gramercy closed was that the district would demolish the school that opened in 1953.
Moving the T.O. Smith kids to Gramercy during the T.O. construction project was a big topic of discussion, and the Ogden school board made the decision after parent and employee input.
It was either move the kids to the old Gramercy site or keep them at T.O. while the rebuilding project went in phases, district spokesperson Jer Bates wrote in an email.
Espinoza is thankful the T.O. students had a building to go into, otherwise it would've been very difficult to navigate having school with a bunch of construction next door.
But for at least the next two years, the T.O. Smith students have a building and a playground of their own.
And there’s life once more in Gramercy’s hallways.