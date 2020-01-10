OGDEN — As a conservative columnist working for The New York Times, David Brooks is a somewhat of an oddity, but he appeals to a broad audience, even during this polarized time.
Two months ago, people started snatching up tickets to attend an event featuring Brooks Tuesday evening at Weber State — but several hundred are still available, said Christine Denniston, director of marketing and public relations for Weber State’s Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities, in an email.
Brooks will speak at Weber State at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in the Austad Auditorium at the Val A. Browning Center on campus.
The forum will be a moderated discussion with Scott Sprenger, dean of the Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities.
Tickets for the event, which is part of Weber State's Browning Presents! series, range in cost from $8-$40 and are available for purchase at weberstatetickets.com.
A major focus of Brooks’s speech will be his recent book, “The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life,” Denniston said in November.
In the book, Brooks draws heavily on personal experience. He says that people often climb a first mountain in their lives based on what society tells them they should want, often centering on professional success.
When they can’t find meaning at the top of that mountain, they realize they face a second mountain to climb in order to live a life of meaning — one that’s focused on others instead of on themselves.