WASHINGTON TERRACE — Gov. Gary Herbert announced Friday the "soft closure" of all of Utah's public K-12 schools in a preventative effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Schools will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16. Herbert said at a press conference Friday that the state will reevaluate the closure at a later time since the current situation is rapidly evolving.
The move comes a day after Herbert called Thursday to restrict public gatherings.
In response to Thursday's move, Weber School District announced Friday morning the cancellation of all nonessential extra-curricular activities and events and the restriction of school visitors.
The district's school board met for a special study session Friday morning, where these decisions were made with unanimous support from the board, according to a district press release.
"It is ever changing, ever evolving, literally by the hour," said Lane Findlay, spokesperson for the district, describing the district's coronavirus response.
Activities such as assemblies, field trips, dances, plays and athletic events will be canceled or postponed until further notice, the release says.
The Utah High School Activities Association has suspended all events for two weeks, and the Weber board extended this cancellation to junior high athletics.
Visitors and volunteers will be prohibited at Weber schools, and access to the buildings will be restricted to essential personnel, the release says.
Other activities held at Weber schools — including private functions, recreational activities and other events — are also canceled.
The board discussed contingency plans in the event of school closure, such as rescheduling spring break and implementing a blended model of online and in-person learning. However, any decision to close schools would be made by the Weber-Morgan Health Department, the release says.
The department and district are in daily contact, the releases says, and the department will notify the district immediately if any students or staff members contract COVID-19 or have close contact with someone who has the disease.
Anyone who is worried that they have COVID-19 should contact the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.