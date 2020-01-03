Weber State's working students have access to another resource this semester.
Tomorrow, Weber State's Ogden and Davis campuses are holding special hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering all of the university's core services on campus, including access to the offices of admissions, financial aid and scholarships, veterans services and the Wildcat Store, where books can be purchased.
Parking is free at both campuses, and free, drop-in childcare is available at the Nontraditional Student Services Childcare on the Ogden campus.
Weber State also has a dedicated web page with more information about the services that will be available.
These special hours allow students who work during the week to access campus services so they can prepare for spring semester, said Allison Hess, director of communications for Weber State. The new semester starts Monday.
This is only the second time the university has held special Saturday hours, Hess said.
The first time was just prior to fall semester, when 46 departments and more than 100 staff and faculty were on campus to assist students, Hess said. A comparable number will participate in this semester's Saturday hours.
"I think that speaks well of the commitment of Weber State staff and faculty to the success of the students," Hess said, speaking of their willingness to come in on a Saturday.
The program is part of a pilot, Hess said, but students have already shown significant interest. About 350 participated in the university's Saturday hours just prior to fall semester in 2019.
"If it continues to be a success, we'll continue to offer it," Hess said. "85% of our students work, so making the campus available to them on Saturday is particularly helpful."
With the new semester coming, Hess advised students to provide extra travel time during the first day and week of classes, especially since winter weather can be unpredictable.
Commuters traveling near Weber State's Ogden and Davis campuses will likely want to do the same due to increased student traffic.