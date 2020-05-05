OGDEN — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, people have been trying to make sense of a flood of information — from the facts surrounding the new coronavirus to the numerous, unexpected effects the pandemic is having throughout society.
This spring and summer, Weber State University is offering a free, online course to help people make sense of the pandemic they’re living through using the tools of the social sciences.
Susan Matt, a professor of history at Weber State, sent out an email to faculty across Weber State’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences asking if they would want to contribute to an interdisciplinary course for the community.
Matt was “overwhelmed by the response,” she said. “Everybody from psychologists to geographers to political scientists and historians had something to say.”
The course brings in faculty with different expertise each week to tackle topics such as government responses to the pandemic around the world, how people are coping with grief and loss, and how mapping and other tools of geography can accurately communicate information about the pandemic.
“I’m hoping that people will be able to find new ways to understand their own experiences, and see what they’re living through their own houses or apartments, in their own working conditions as part of a larger whole,” Matt said.
“I’m a historian, and I know how historians work, but I’m hoping when I take the class ... that I’ll see ‘this is how a geographer understands what’s going on,’ and that’s a completely new way of thinking about this,” Matt continued. “So I think all of us have this remarkable opportunity to learn from each other because there’s so many different disciplines represented.”
The course will run for seven weeks from May 18 through July 1, held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11-11:50 a.m on using Zoom and Google Meet. However, the courses will be recorded so participants can tune in at other times, Matt said. Students and community members alike can earn one free college credit in sociology for participating. Whether or not people choose to earn credit, they need to register on Weber State’s website for online and continuing education.
Maria Groves, an instructor of geography at Weber State, will be one of the contributing faculty members. She’s an expert in graphical representations used to communicate science.
“In our courses, we talk about problems with some of the graphical representations out there ... that media might show,” Groves said.
One of the problems with early maps of the pandemic was that they showed the presence of COVID-19 cases by assigning states a color, regardless of how many cases of COVID-19 were present in the state. Highlighting counties where cases were present would have been the better approach, Groves said.
“When you see (Utah) colored red, the same as New York, you know, my mom who lives in Virginia is like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s rampaging through Utah,’” Groves said. She reassured her mom that wasn’t the case.
Maps like the ones maintained by The New York Times and Johns Hopkins are a better representation of the data, she said. These maps visualize the rate of cases across the country and world using dots of different sizes — the bigger the dot, the higher the rate, or concentration, of cases of COVID-19.
That’s not the only tool geography has to offer. Medical geographers often collaborate with epidemiologists to produce the modeling, or projections, of how the pandemic could unfold, she said.
This course is different because it’s not just focused on one aspect of the pandemic, Groves said — like a course on “COVID-19 and the economy.”
“You’re going to have that lecture, and also have the lecture (on) ‘How does it affect different gender roles?’” Groves said. “It’s so amazing how (the pandemic) causes this ripple effect onto so many different topics.”