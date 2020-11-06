Utah’s largest teachers union demanded Friday that Gov. Gary Herbert move secondary school classes online in areas with high transmission rates of COVID-19.
The Utah Education Association asked that the change be effective at least from Thanksgiving through winter break, or until the state sees a significant decline in case numbers. The request comes as the state experiences a surge in coronavirus cases. COVID-19 numbers on Friday broke multiple state records, including the biggest increase in new cases at K-12 schools with the state adding 281.
“Current strategies to address COVID-19 in Utah are clearly not working,” read a statement from the UEA. “We are now seeing multiple schools repeatedly shift back and forth from in-person to at-home learning due to outbreaks. This cycle is obviously not helping to control the virus spread and, as educators, we can unequivocally state the continual interruptions are not in the best interest of student learning.”
There are currently three schools in the Ogden School District that have been forced into remote learning following COVID-19 outbreaks. The Weber and Davis school districts each have two schools closed currently but so far this year have both had to shut down three.
The Utah State Board of Education’s COVID-19 School Manual recommends that schools move to online instruction once they have reached 15 or more positive cases of the virus.
School employees tend to be infected with the virus at disproportionately high rates. In the Weber School District, for example, 47 — or 1.2% — of its 3,831 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday. Meanwhile, just 88 — equaling 0.3% — of its 32,197 students had confirmed cases. The number of people employed by the Ogden School District and the number of employees who have tested positive in the Davis School District are not publicly available.
The transmission rate in Utah’s schools is highest among students attending high school and junior high school. According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 116.1 cases per 100,000 among students ages 14 to 18. Comparatively, that rate is less than half among students 11 to 13 at 58.1 and even lower for ages 5 to 10 years at 32.2.
Herbert’s office, which reports COVID-19 numbers at daily press conferences alongside the state health department, did not indicate Friday whether it is seriously considering taking action.
“The health and safety of Utah’s teachers is a high priority, and we are currently reviewing steps the State of Utah can take to protect them in this pandemic,” read an emailed statement. “We will take their recommendations under advisement, in close consultation with the Utah Department of Health.”
In the statement, the UEA said it believes “the Governor, in coordination with the Utah Department of Health, has this authority.” If he decides not to take action by moving secondary students to remote learning, it called on local school boards to make the change.
John Robison, the president of the Davis School District Board of Education, said the board has so far not looked into moving secondary schools completely online. The Davis School District started school Aug. 25 on a hybrid schedule, but the board voted to move schools to a four-day-a-week in-person schedule in September. Robison said conversations regarding these types of scheduling changes, however, typically start within district administration.
Spokespeople from the Ogden, Weber and Davis school districts have all said that their administrations have not yet considered the UEA’s request, but it will likely be discussed.
“Whether a statewide directive is issued for secondary schools to switch to online learning, or our students continue to receive instruction in person, we will continue to seek feedback from teachers and implement that into our strategies,” said Jer Bates, a spokesperson for the Ogden School District.
Another union representing educators, the American Federation of Teachers, has also been speaking out about teachers’ work conditions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m relieved that the UEA would reach out and take control of that,” said Brad Asay, president of the Utah chapter.
Friday night, AFT released a statement with stronger words directed at the governor. If Gov. Herbert does not move schools to at-home instruction, it said, teachers would likely take matters into their own hands with “walk outs, sick outs and strikes,” and AFT would support those actions.
AFT has been active in supporting and leading teacher demonstrations throughout the pandemic. The group organized a rally outside of the Davis School District administrative building Sept. 25 to voice its opposition to the district moving away from the hybrid schedule.
“It is often perpetuated by the Governor, the USBE, and local school districts that if job actions were to occur, it would do irreparable damage to our school system,” the statement read.
It continued, "We state that irresponsible citizens engaging in social gatherings, people not wearing masks, and the poor response to the pandemic by some government agencies have led to the increase in COVID cases thus leaving public and higher education employees no choice but to take action.”