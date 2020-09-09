After schools were closed in Weber and Davis County again on Wednesday, most schools and Weber State University plan to resume school Thursday.
But closures are still a possibility in Ogden depending on if power's restored.
The Ogden School District announced Wednesday it was planning on resuming classes Thursday for Ogden Online, the district's virtual learning platform, and all but two of its physical schools: Mount Ogden Junior High and Highland Junior High, neither of which have electricity.
If power's restored overnight, parents will be notified by 7 a.m. Thursday and classes will resume, district spokesperson Jer Bates said.
The district headquarters also doesn't have power and it's in line to be closed Thursday, so the district's preschool, Bridges, Transition and YMCA preschool programs that are housed at the district offices are also canceled.
"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by a second day of school closures. We know that the ongoing disruption of normal daily routines is a challenge. We appreciate your patience and understanding," read part of a message sent out by the Ogden district.
Weber State spokesperson Allison Hess indicated Wednesday that WSU plans to resume classes Thursday.
"The university is assessing damage, which includes downed trees and signs. Several campus construction projects had supplies and equipment blown around. Minimal damage has been reported to buildings," read part of a WSU statement issued Wednesday.
The full extent of damage to Weber State as well as schools in both the Ogden, Weber and Davis districts is unknown and won't be for some time.
The status of school resuming Thursday in Davis County wasn't immediately available Wednesday evening. District spokesperson Chris Williams indicated some schools in the district still didn't have power early Wednesday morning.
Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay said the plan is for schools to reopen Thursday in the district as well.
The Weber district had already closed schools in the south end of the county, specifically the Bonneville High "cone," where the most damage was seen.
Many schools, homes and businesses, particularly in the south end of Weber County and including the district headquarters in Washington Terrace, were still without power on Wednesday.
"That Bonneville area could be contingent on power ... and if there's any ongoing concerns," district spokesperson Lane Findlay said.
Several trucks were removing large trees and debris in front of Bonneville High on Wednesday, where one of the power poles in front of the school was leaning at about a 70-degree angle.
The street the school is on, 4800 S, was closed to vehicle traffic as of Wednesday afternoon.
"We're just lucky it hit early (in the morning) because if we had people out and about we could've had some serious injuries and people killed," he said.
Davis School District announced late Tuesday its schools would be closed Wednesday. St. Joseph Catholic, Ogden Preparatory Academy and Layton Christian also closed Wednesday.
It's expected schools in Weber and Davis County will reopen Thursday.
This story will be updated.