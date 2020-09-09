After schools were closed in Weber and Davis County again on Wednesday, most schools and Weber State University plan to resume school Thursday.
But closures are still a possibility in Ogden depending on if power's restored.
The Ogden School District announced Wednesday it was planning on resuming classes Thursday for Ogden Online, the district's virtual learning platform, and all but two of its physical schools: Mount Ogden Junior High and Highland Junior High, neither of which have electricity.
If power's restored overnight, parents will be notified by 7 a.m. Thursday and classes will resume, district spokesperson Jer Bates said.
"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by a second day of school closures. We know that the ongoing disruption of normal daily routines is a challenge. We appreciate your patience and understanding," read part of a message sent out by the Ogden district.
Weber State spokesperson Allison Hess indicated Wednesday that WSU plans to resume classes Thursday.
"The university is assessing damage, which includes downed trees and signs. Several campus construction projects had supplies and equipment blown around. Minimal damage has been reported to buildings," read part of a WSU statement issued Wednesday.
The full extent of damage to Weber State as well as schools in both the Ogden, Weber and Davis districts is unknown and won't be for some time.
Davis district spokesperson Chris Williams said three schools, all in Centerville, didn't have power as of 9 p.m. Wednesday and parents would be notified by 6:30 a.m. if school was happening or not.
Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay said the plan is for schools to reopen Thursday in the district as well, but there are still impacts on the south end of the county.
Bonneville High will be online-only on Thursday since there are major issues with accessing the front of the school. South Ogden Junior High will have a half day and dismiss at 11:30 a.m., but the school has no internet or phone service.
Canyon View won't have school Thursday. H Guy Child, Roosevelt, Burch Creek and Washington Terrace Elementary didn't have power as of 9 p.m. Wednesday and if the power's on, school will happen. Parents will be notified by 6 a.m.
Many schools, homes and businesses, particularly in the south end of Weber County and including the district headquarters in Washington Terrace, were still without power on Wednesday.
Several trucks were removing large trees and debris in front of Bonneville High on Wednesday, where one of the power poles in front of the school was leaning at about a 70-degree angle.
The street the school is on, 4800 South, was closed to vehicle traffic as of Wednesday afternoon.
"We're just lucky it hit early (in the morning) because if we had people out and about we could've had some serious injuries and people killed," Findlay said.
Davis School District announced late Tuesday its schools would be closed Wednesday. St. Joseph Catholic, Ogden Preparatory Academy and Layton Christian also closed Wednesday.