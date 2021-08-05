WEST HAVEN — Stevens-Henager College, which dates to 1891 and has campuses in West Haven, Layton and Orem, has abruptly shut its doors.
Independence University, offering online classes and headquartered at the West Haven campus of Stevens-Henager College, has also closed. Both are geared to nontraditional students and an accrediting body voted last April to withdraw accreditation for Independence University, though the decision was on appeal by its parent organization, the Center for Excellence in Higher Education, or CEHE.
"After more than 120 years of career-focused education, hundreds of dedicated employees and thousands of graduates, Stevens-Henager College has made the difficult decision to close our doors," reads a message on the Stevens-Henager College website.
The message offered no explanation, nor did a message on the Independence University website, but Independence has a history in recent years of running afoul of accreditors and the U.S. Department of Education. "Independence University has had to make the very difficult decision to close its doors," reads the website.
CEHE touts itself as a private non-profit educational organization that caters to "nontraditional students (striving) for degrees while juggling work and family," according to its website, which lists Murray as its home base. Independence University and Stevens-Henager College offer associate's degrees in the medical field and bachelor's degrees in the business and technology fields, according to their websites and 2021 course catalogs.
The West Haven campus at 1890 S. 1350 West, visible from Interstate 15 to the west, is marked outside with Independence University signage. The large parking lot outside on Thursday was largely empty and a man inside referred questions to Paul Gardner, the CEHE chief executive officer. "I'm just shutting the campus down right now," the man said.
Gardner didn't immediately answer a series of emailed queries from the Standard-Examiner on the matter, though he said a response would be forthcoming.
A USA Today report from Monday on the Independence University closure said the turn of events "highlights how a troubled institution can stay in business, with students unaware, and then leave them in the lurch when it finally closes." The Standard-Examiner asked Gardner for an estimate of the number of students impacted, the reason behind the closure and more.
West Haven Mayor Sharon Bolos was surprised by the news of the closure. Independence University was one of the sponsors for West Haven Days, the city's annual summer festival, in late June — as was Stevens-Henager College for many years before that.
"I had no idea they were closed. I didn't see it coming," Bolos said.
Whatever the case, CEHE had issues with accrediting bodies and the U.S. Department of Education, according to USA Today, other media reports and the schools' own course catalogs for 2021.
Both the Stevens-Henager College and Independence University course catalogs note the issues.
"On April 22, 2021, CEHE received notice that (the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges, or ACCSC) voted to withdraw accreditation for some of CEHE's colleges, including Independence University. CEHE filed a Notice of Intent to Appeal with ACCSC. Independence University's accreditation remains in place during the entirety of the appeals process," the catalogs read. ACCSC is an accrediting body.
ACCSC had already placed Independence University on probation due to questions about adherence to its guidelines, though the school maintained that it had addressed the issues.
The Stevens-Heneger College catalog notes that the school had been placed by the U.S. Department of Education on Heightened Cash Monitoring 2 status, or HCM2, on April 23 this year. Schools can garner that status for "accreditation issues, late or missing annual financial statements and/or audits, outstanding liabilities, denial of re-certifications, concern around the school's administrative capabilities, concern around a school's financial responsibility, and possibly severe findings uncovered during a program review," says Federal Student Aid, an office of the U.S. Department of Education.
USA Today reported that the U.S. Department of Education had been investigating Independence University. A federal official who oversees financial aid programs, Richard Cordray, "suggested the college opted to shut down to avoid the findings of that inquiry," the newspaper said.
Inside Higher Ed, an online higher education news outlet, reported in 2019 that CEHE's accreditor placed its campuses on probation "over poor educational quality and questionable consumer practices." CEHE was put on probation in 2018 "for concerns around academic outcomes and misleading advertising," Inside Higher Ed further reported.
Inside Higher Ed called CEHE "a chain of for-profit colleges" in a September 2018 report, but later said a dispute with the U.S. Department of Education over its nonprofit status was settled in December 2018. CEHE says it's a private, nonprofit operation.
In response to news of the CEHE schools, Federal Student Aid offered guidance to impacted students on getting academic records and transferring credits, among other things. CEHE said schools it operates in four states, Utah, Idaho, Arizona and California, had closed on Aug. 1, according to Federal Student Aid. It also scheduled a series of webinars for students on Wednesday and Thursday, which will be recorded and archived.
According to the Stevens-Henager College catalog for 2021, the school's origin dates to 1891, when it was founded in the Ogden area as Intermountain Business College. It changed names and evolved over the years, becoming Stevens-Henager College in 1959.
The catalog says that aside from West Haven, it has campuses in Layton, Logan, Orem, St. George and Murray in Utah and in Boise, Idaho. The Independence University catalog says its online operations are headquartered out of Salt Lake City.