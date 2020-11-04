Syracuse and Weber high schools became the second schools in their respective districts currently closed to limit a COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday, according to emails sent to parents.
“This step is being taken to control the spread of the virus,” read an email to Syracuse parents.
Joining Northridge High School in a two-week closure, Syracuse is the third school in the Davis School District to shut down. Farmington High School, which closed in October, returned to in-person classes Wednesday.
Weber High is also the third in its district to move to remote learning. Bonneville High School closed Oct. 29 and Roy High School closed Oct 14. Students at Roy resumed in-person classes last week.
In a statement, the Weber School District did not specify the number of cases at Weber. The total case count for the district was 70 as of Wednesday, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The Davis School District also did not disclose how many cases were at Syracuse, but according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, the school had 14 active cases of the virus Monday. The state’s dashboard placed the entire district at 281 cases — the highest in the state.
The Utah State Board of Education’s COVID-19 School Manual defines an outbreak as any time 15 or more people across multiple settings in a school test positive for the virus within two weeks.
Syracuse is the second school in the district to close since it transitioned all secondary schools off of a hybrid schedule Monday. After opening with a hybrid schedule Aug. 25, the board voted to make the change in September.
Students at Syracuse will continue meeting with classes remotely on their regular bell schedule.
According to Davis School District’s statement, all UHSAA-sanctioned groups at Syracuse will be allowed to go ahead with competitions throughout the closure unless the respective group has three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases. All practices and tryouts, however, have been canceled.
A statement from the Weber School District said participation in activities at Weber High “will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.”
Syracuse High will provide grab-and-go lunches for students outside Syracuse Junior High School from 10-10:30 a.m.
Both schools will resume in-person classes Nov. 19.