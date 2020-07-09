SALT LAKE CITY — Utah public school districts have until Aug. 1 to release their school reopening plans to the public, per an order from the state board of education that was approved by Gov. Gary Herbert.
Some of the already-released plans, crafted to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, are attracting concern.
The Utah Education Association issued a press release on Wednesday calling for districts to take teacher safety more into account.
"I’m hearing from teachers all around the state who are fearful their school district plans don’t go far enough to protect them and their students. Some plans go into great detail about student health and safety but fall short in adequately addressing protections for school employees," UEA president Heidi Matthews said in the release.
"We urge each school district to seek out educator input in their back-to-school plans," she continued. "Educators have extensive expertise in teaching and supporting students and they must be front and center by fully participating in decision-making and implementation. It’s also critical all decisions to reopen schools be based in scientific evidence and advice."
A number of public school teachers who have spoken to the Standard-Examiner in recent weeks share Matthews' concerns.
The teachers, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter, brought up the idea that teachers could face hundreds of potential exposures and close contacts in a normal face-to-face school day.
The lack of mask mandates in some initial plans was a big sticking point, but Herbert announced a mask mandate Thursday for all K-12 public school students and staff inside school buildings and buses.
The Davis School District initially said it was "strongly encouraging" and recommending the use of face coverings during the school day, but wasn't going to mandate them.
A district spokesperson said Thursday that the plan will be updated to reflect Herbert's latest comments. Herbert's announcement assuaged some concerns, but not all.
Another talking point was the number of situations with prolonged exposure at schools — including classrooms, lunchtime seating and the fact that the school days aren't staggered at most schools. However, while elementary students in the Davis district will attend school every day, they will be released on a staggered schedule.
In the UEA release, Matthews continued by saying that students and educators need to have access to personal protective equipment (PPE), and training on hygienic practices before returning to school.
In essence, Matthews indicated Utah schools should make these things a priority.
Utah school districts have received money from the federal CARES Act to help purchase PPE for students and staff.
DSD, the second biggest district in the state, is receiving $4,672,310. Of that, $975,000 is being used for supplies such as masks, physical distancing signage and custodial supplies.
A Weber School District spokesperson said Wednesday the district is still working on its reopening details and hopes to release them soon.
WSD superintendent Jeff Stephens sent a letter to parents last month with an outline of things the district would focus on regarding a safe reopening.
WSD said in a social media post earlier this week that it's received more than 8,000 responses to a survey it sent out to parents earlier this summer gauging their thoughts on reopening schools.
The outline of the Ogden School District's plan was presented to its school board at a June meeting, but specific details of that plan have yet to be released. An OSD spokesperson indicated Thursday that the earliest the full version of the plan would be released is Friday.
Both Weber and Ogden districts' plans have a lot of things in common, such as recommending physical distancing, requiring frequent hand washing and avoiding large gatherings like assemblies as much as possible.
The Box Elder School District's plan wasn't immediately available, and wasn't on the agenda for its most recent board meeting in June. BESD has sent a survey to parents asking for feedback.