OGDEN — Kimberly Cooper’s kindergarten class erupted into cheers over crayons Friday morning.
Sitting cross-legged on the floor, the students at T.O. Smith Elementary School — now operating out of the former Gramercy Elementary School building — had just found out they would be getting new ones, thanks to a donation from the Utah House of Representatives.
“Can we give them a huge thank you and a huge air hug?” asked Principal Keeli Espinoza as Rep. Calvin Musselman, R-West Haven, and Rep. Steve Waldrip, R-Eden, carted in a stack of classroom provisions.
Supplies like crayons have been more sparse this year than in years past. The coloring utensil, which most years is passed hand-to-hand and teaches kindergarteners valuable lessons in sharing, can no longer be used by multiple children due to the spread of COVID-19.
As part of the House’s annual year-end fundraiser, legislators donated thousands of dollars to purchase school supplies for T.O. Smith Elementary, James Madison Elementary and Odyssey Elementary — all three of which are Title I schools located in the Ogden School District.
“We’re very happy that they chose Ogden School District ... because there’s a lot of areas of need, and this is certainly one of them,” Waldrip said.
Last year, the legislative body fundraised for schools in the Granite School District, and the money will likely go to a different entity next year.
Donations were collected from ever member of the House on both sides of the aisle, Waldrip said. And local retailers contributed, too.
“It’s a small fundraiser, in essence. It’s not a statewide effort — it’s just the Utah House,” Musselman said. “We have to target to make a real impact. We knew that they would ... need a little help with the material side of things, because they need ... stuff they’ve never had to purchase before.”
Among the materials donated are hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, dry erase markers and pencils. Espinoza said in a year when teachers have had to adjust instruction to accommodate the woes of a pandemic, these supplies have been in high demand.
In addition to the supplies, each school was given $1,000 in gift cards to Staples — a contribution the company teamed up with legislators to give.
“That’s a lot of money!” students shouted out as Waldrip pulled the cards out of his coat pocket.
“I’m grateful for their ongoing contributions to education,” said Ogden School District Superintended Rich Nye. “To me, it was just a little extra in addition to what they do in the session.”
The state Legislature announced this week that it would allocate at least $400 million toward education next year.
Of that figure, $121 million is set to go toward a one-time bonus for the state’s K-12 employees. Licensed educators will receive $1,500 and full-time support staff will be given $1,000, while part-time staff will get a prorated check.
“We love our teachers, we love our staff, and principals, and the kids, and we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to support them and create a bright future for them,” Waldrip said.
The news was soured for some teachers after the Executive Appropriations Committee approved an amendment proposed by House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, which made it so teachers in districts that don’t offer in-person learning options would not qualify for the bonus.
The Legislature also plans to increase spending on the weighted pupil unit — the measure used to determine how much state funding a district will receive — by $140.5 million, and add $95 million to the public education base budget.
“I don’t want to be cliche, but this is our future, our children,” Musselman said. “We need to make sure that the funding is there for them as best we can, given the circumstances.”
Initially, the Legislature was going to increase weighted pupil unit spending by 6% last year. Then, the coronavirus hit. That increase was slashed to 1.8%, and additional education initiatives passed by lawmakers became more difficult to fund.
The budget outlined for next year includes a restoration of that 6% bump, and Waldrip said the Legislature will likely appropriate more than the already announced $400 million to fund education bills passed in 2020.