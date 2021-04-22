LOGAN — Utah women are making progress when it comes to filling leadership roles at higher education institutions, but the state continues to fall behind national averages of female representation in most positions.
The findings were documented in a report published by the Utah Women & Leadership Project at Utah State University on Wednesday, which analyzed data from both degree-granting schools and technical colleges throughout the state. This is the third time the group has put out such a report, with the first in 2014 and the second in 2017.
Overall, women account for 52% of top positions in higher education in the U.S., while they only make up 36% in Utah. According to Susan Madsen, the founding director of the UWLP and one of the authors of the report, those numbers show that Utah still has room for improvement.
“We still want to at least meet the national average, but we’re not interested in saying everything should be women,” Madsen said. “The real benefits are when women and men lead in equal numbers.”
Much of the change, she added, comes from the top down. Presidents of higher education institutions in Utah are selected by the Utah State Board of Higher Education, which was previously the Utah System of Higher Education before it began overseeing technical colleges in July 2020.
The members of that board are 44% women, which is above the national governing board average of 39.8%. Utah is tied for 15th in the country in terms of the percentage of board members who are women, according to the brief. The high number of women on that board is one of the reasons Utah has seen a steep increase in women presidents of institutions in recent years, according to Madsen.
“When you have voices of women that can be heard, then the decisions on university presidents change,” she said.
Currently, 50% of degree-granting colleges and universities in Utah are led by women, exceeding the national average of 33%. The presidents of Salt Lake Community College, the University of Utah, Utah State University, Utah Valley University and Westminster College are women.
Four of the women leading those schools were appointed in the last five years, and three are the first woman to fill their position.
Only one of eight technical colleges in the state — Dixie Technical College — is led by a woman. National data on women in leadership positions at technical colleges is not available.
“That funnels down to the choices of the cabinets, and the vice presidents and so forth,” Madsen said.
And universities with women presidents tend to have higher percentages of women in cabinet and vice presidential positions. Nationally, 37.3% of cabinet positions and 40% of vice presidential positions are held by women. That differs in Utah at 37.4% and 33.3%, respectively.
Both state numbers mark significant increases from past years. In 2014, only 23% of cabinet members and 22.9% of vice presidents were women.
Locally, Weber State has one of the lowest proportions of women filling cabinet positions at 28.6%. The report did not list the percentage of women in vice presidential positions at Weber State. Davis Technical College has filled half of both its cabinet and vice presidential positions with women, while 25% of Ogden-Weber Technical College’s cabinet are women and 50% of its vice presidents are women.
Only two degree-granting institutions in Utah — Westminster College and Snow College — have women acting as chief academic officers, compared with half of technical colleges placing a woman in the position. That brings the overall proportion of women overseeing academics in the state to 20%, which is well below the national average of 44%.
The number of deans leading various academic units in Utah’s colleges and universities is just below the national average of 40% at 38.2%. Weber State has the highest proportion of women serving as deans by far at 71.4% and also leads the pack in assistant or associate deans with 66.7%.
And while women have fewer opportunities to lead than men, the ones who are put in leadership positions also tend to make less money than men. Citing a 2020 study from the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources, the report said when it comes to higher education administrative positions, men out earn women in Utah by 8%, or $16,396. That gap is larger than the national $13,874.
One 2020 study from the Women’s Nonprofit Leadership Initiative cited in the report says 30% should serve as a minimal benchmark for creating gender diversity in positions, but Madsen said the proportion of women should land between 40%-60% to achieve equality at higher education institutions.
Women being adequately represented at higher education institutions in Utah is important, Madsen noted, because the attitudes held and ideas propagated at universities and colleges trickles down to students. So when women are treated equitably in schools, it impacts all areas of society.
“Education is a cool place because these students graduate and go out, and they start businesses and start working in businesses and become leaders, too, so that’s the way social change happens,” Madsen said.
The report listed multiple efforts to help women working in higher education get involved in leadership within the workplace, including the Utah Women in Higher Education Network. Representatives from the group’s Weber State chapter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In 2019, the Utah System of Higher Education began sponsoring the Utah Women’s Leadership Exchange to address inequities among leadership at its institutions. According to a press release announcing the program, it “pairs mid-career women with high leadership potential to those already in leadership positions at Utah’s public colleges and universities to provide opportunities for professional mentorship and leadership development.”
The Utah Board of Higher Education is keeping an eye on the gaps between women and men in higher education as it works to address them, as documented in policy R805, Women and Minorities in Faculty and Administrative Positions.
“We need continued resources there to support women who work in higher education, and also in the state in general,” Madsen said. “I would recommend that more universities and more focus be given to high, high quality unconscious bias training, and more tools for men to be allies.”