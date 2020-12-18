SALT LAKE CITY — State officials announced a cluster of changes to COVID-19 school procedures Thursday intended to increase the amount of time students spend in the classroom.
Students who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus will no longer be expected to quarantine, as long as both individuals were wearing masks, Gov. Gary Herbert stated.
“This is going to provide a safe opportunity for students to continue to have their instruction,” Herbert said. “Less disruption for the teacher in the classroom, less disruption at home for parents, and particularly for single parents. So this we think is going to be a win-win.”
The change was paired with an extension of the mask mandate in K-12 schools through Jan. 21.
When schools are notified of a positive case of COVID-19, they will still be required to contact trace, Herbert added. Contact tracers must determine whether both the individual who tested positive and those exposed were wearing masks.
Parents of children who were in close contact with someone who had the virus should continue to watch for symptoms, Herbert said, and immediately have the student isolated and tested if symptoms develop.
“We understand that some teachers would be concerned about this change, they’re worried about being in a riskier environment,” Herbert said. “The good news is the data shows us that they are in a low-risk environment at school.”
The interim director of the state health department, Richard Saunders, said there has been an estimated 1%-2% positivity rate among students who have been quarantined this year.
There are currently 2,540 students quarantined in the Weber School District as of Dec. 11, according to its website, which amounts to 7.9% of the student population. There were 1,462 students quarantined in the Davis School District on Monday. Data regarding quarantined individuals in the Ogden School District is not available on its website.
While the changes will significantly reduce those numbers going forward, they will also cut down on school closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Previously, the state health department recommended a school shift to online instruction for two weeks — a period recently shortened to 10 days — once it reaches 15 or more cases across multiple settings. When a classroom hit three or more cases, students from that class would learn from home for the same period.
The classroom guideline now only applies to elementary schools, where students typically spend the entire day in one classroom. For schools with fewer than 1,500 students, the closure threshold will remain at 15 cases. Those larger than 1,500 will see their threshold change to 1% of the student body in 2021.
In the Davis School District, that change will apply to Clearfield High, Davis High, Farmington High, Layton High, Northridge High and Syracuse High. The threshold will also go up at Fremont, Roy and Weber high schools in the Weber School District.
“It makes sense when you look at our larger schools and the student population,” said Lane Findlay, a spokesperson for the Weber School District. “We’re trying to get everyone up to speed on that.”
Larger high schools in the area have been hit hard by COVID-19, seesawing between in-person and remote learning. All of the local schools with 1,500-plus students, except Clearfield and Fremont high schools, have shut down multiple times. Farmington High moved online for its third time Tuesday.
Once a school hits its case threshold, it will now have the option to go remote for at least 10 days or opt to participate in the “Test to Stay” program. “Test to Stay” began as a pilot program in the Davis and Granite school districts.
It gives all students at a school with an outbreak the option to be tested for the virus, with parent permission. If a student submits to a test and receives a negative result, they can return to school immediately. Those who test positive or choose not to be tested will stay home for at least 10 days.
“We’re offering this support to schools and hope that they’ll take advantage of the option for this testing blitz, as needed, and call upon us to be able to help support them that way,” Saunders said.
Davis School District ran the program in its pilot stage at Syracuse High earlier this month. In order for the school to reopen, in that attempt, 80% of students had to be tested for coronavirus. Only 68% participated, forcing the school to close.
In announcing the statewide implementation of the program, Saunders did not mention a testing threshold that would have to be met for schools to reopen.
Schools have been testing students involved in extracurriculars every other week since November as part of the UHSAA’s “Test to Play” program. That program will continue, Saunders said, and the tests available during administration will expand to allow teachers and staff to be tested if they choose.
It’s unclear whether and how tests will be available to teachers at elementary, junior high and alternative schools without UHSAA-sanctioned activities.
“We’re trying to provide opportunities for the teachers to be having some extra levels of protection and assurance,” Herbert said.
Herbert announced last week that once health care workers are inoculated, teachers are first in line for a vaccination against COVID-19. Districts are currently preparing plans for how they will vaccinate employees.
State epidemiologist Angela Dunn said the state will monitor COVID-19 in schools during the period leading up to the next mask mandate expiration on Jan. 21 to determine whether more adjustments are needed.
“What we’re looking for is a safe transition from where we are today to the day when we will not be so conscientious about wearing masks, not be so concerned about the risk level, and that life resumes a new normal level,” Saunders said.