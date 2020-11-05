RIVERDALE — The Utah Military Academy in Riverdale temporarily moved students to online learning Thursday following a COVID-19 outbreak among faculty and staff at the school.
There are currently four positive cases of the virus among adults who work in the office area of the school, said UMA Superintendent Darren Beck in an email. As of Wednesday, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, charter schools within the Weber-Morgan Health Department’s purview accounted for 12 active cases.
“The people who have tested positive were out sick for the most part when they tested, so we are hopeful that we cut off the possibility for further spread of the virus,” Beck said. “We will, of course, keep in close contact with everyone to monitor any resulting issues.”
The Utah State Board of Education’s definition of an outbreak is anytime 15 or more people across multiple settings in a school test positive for COVID-19. At that point, the board’s COVID-19 School Manual recommends that a school shut down and move to remote learning.
Although UMA did not meet the state’s recommended threshold, Beck said the academy — which has an enrollment of approximately 554, by the state school board’s count — decided to close to prevent the virus from spreading to students, referred to by the school as cadets. It was also concerned that it wouldn’t have the personnel necessary to operate the school.
“Our Board is supportive of this action and we have heard from a bunch of parents who appreciate the precaution and the desire to manage this to the extent COVID-19 allows,” Beck said.
UMA’s Camp Williams campus in Lehi was the second school in the state to close in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. At the time of the Sept. 2 shutdown, nine members of the faculty and staff had tested positive for the virus.
Beck said the academy learned from the closure of its south campus and the decision to close as it saw growing cases was made in an effort to prevent the school from having to react to a larger outbreak later on.
“This action is best seen as ‘pumping the brakes’ so that those with key support roles in the office as well as administration, who are the ones primarily affected, can all get through the quarantining period,” he said.
Students will participate in remote learning throughout the closure. According to Beck, each student at the school has their own computer. Teachers, he said, have already been providing in-person, blended and online instruction this school year.
The academy anticipates it will resume in-person classes Nov. 16.