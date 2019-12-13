RIVERDALE — Utah Military Academy, a charter school headquartered in Riverdale with a second campus in Lehi, is in hot water over allegations of mismanagement of funds, special education documentation and alleged grade inflation.
UMA, which is about six years old, was put on warning status by the Utah State Charter School Board (SCSB) at the board’s meeting Thursday, where board members voted unanimously for the action. This action comes with short timelines for the school to show progress.
Board chair Kristin Elinkowski called the move “extremely kind” considering the gravity of the school’s issues.
SCSB staff member Michael Clark, coordinator of supportive oversight, recommended that the SCSB put the school on probation, which the board ultimately decided against because it would the scuttle the school’s plan for a bond issue, which would improve the school’s finances.
Clark said the SCSB could take measures such as removal of the school’s director, removal of a board member and/or removal of the school’s business manager.
Multiple members of the SCSB, including Vice Chair DeLaina Tonks and Cynthia Phillips, said the strong showing from the school’s board made them feel all right about a more lenient measure than probation.
UMA was represented at the meeting by five of the seven school board members listed on the school’s website, excluding Darren Beck and Ex Officio member Matt Throckmorton, who is the school’s executive director.
The UMA board reported to the SCSB that Throckmorton had been put on administrative leave pending their in-depth investigation of the issues described two “Notice of Concern” documents sent to the school by SCSB staff over the course of Fall 2019.
Board chair Chuck Williams said that the UMA board is conducting an “exhaustive” internal investigation, and members have logged more than 100 hours on the investigation in the past three weeks.
“It is an opportunity for us to be here — hopefully an opportunity we’ll never have to repeat,” said UMA board member Vickie McCall. “... (When) you look across the board, you’re going to see that we’re all sleep deprived because we take this very, very seriously, and we want to provide you with any and all information that we can.”
Several UMA board members spoke to the SCSB, dividing up the six areas of concern.
The first Notice of Concern, sent to the school by SCSB staff on Sep. 24 outlined three issues.
The first issue described in the notice is the school’s very low “unrestricted cash on hand” — only 3 days worth as opposed to the required 30 days — an unusual problem considering the school’s high enrollment, which exceeds 1000 students, according to board discussion at the SCSB meeting Thursday.
School enrollment drives much of charter school funding, so an enrollment so close to the school’s goal would suggest that its finances would be sound.
Because of this low cash on hand, SCSB staff said in the Sep. 24 Notice of Concern that the school’s “restricted funds are at risk” because the school also had a high balance of restricted funds, which school leadership might resort to dipping into for inappropriate purposes given their low cash on hand.
However, Clark said there was no indication that UMA had misused restricted funds.
Newbold said the UMA board would take a detailed look at the budget to meet the requirement for 30 days cash on hand excluding restricted special education funds, and they would like to report their progress to the SCSB regularly.
As of Nov. 30, Newbold said the school had 20.3 days cash on hand, excluding restricted funds.
McCall said the UMA board would require reports at every monthly board meeting on special education documentation, cash on hand, (special education) monies, the balances and expenditures and budget review.
She said board training would be mandatory for all members, and the board is reviewing all policies and protocols at both campuses to ensure compliance with state requirements.
McCall also said board will also meet with every department both campuses to gather information on the school’s culture.
The third issue described in the Sep. 24 Notice of Concern was that UMA had continued to operate an online program for homeschool and private school students called “Viper Flight.” The notice says the program goes outside the scope of the school’s approved charter.
Clark told the SCSB that SCSB staff had instructed the school that they either needed to discontinue the program or amend the school’s charter last year, and school leadership said at the time that the program would be discontinued, but the school has continued to run and advertise it.
Board member Sherrain Reber said the school’s distance program had been discontinued, though the UMA board would like to continue a blended-learning program, a portion of which is online, through the end of the year to ensure continuity for the students enrolled. The UMA board also wants to work with the SCSB to amend the school’s charter.
The second Notice of Concern, sent to the school on Nov. 7, described issues that had been reported to the hotline run by Utah State Board of Education’s Internal Audit Department about the school’s administration and business manager, Clark said at the meeting.
SCSB staff investigated and confirmed several of these alleged issues, including “irregularities in special education documentation,” including forgeries of dates and signatures; “non-compliance with procurement law” when making major purchases; and “paying employee(s) after termination under unusual circumstances,” including an employee allegation that a student’s grades were changed without his permission so that the student could be admitted to West Point. This student did receive a congressional nomination to attend West Point, the notice says.
In addition to reviewing regular financial reports at board meetings, the UMA board will also require reports from school staff on any grade-change appeals after the end of the term, McCall said. UMA board approval will also be required for any severance packages in the future.
UMA Board member Curt Oda said the school’s issues with procurement were primarily inadequate documentation rather than actual violations, and the board would be assigning all major purchases across both campuses to one person.
However, Oda added that some purchases UMA makes are unique — they can’t get bids for uniforms, for example, because uniforms must be purchased from the federal government.
“This was really a failure of your administration,” Elinkowski said to the UMA board members just prior to the SCSB vote, “but ultimately, you’re responsible as the board, and we have the contract with you as the board, so thank you for stepping up and taking responsibility.”