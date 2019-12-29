Schools are looking for solutions as youth use of e-cigarettes, also known as vaping, remains a serious concern.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “e-cigarettes are electronic devices that heat a liquid and produce an aerosol, or mix of small particles in the air,” which users inhale into their lungs. The liquid usually contains nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals, the CDC’s website says.
Though vaping nicotine products is legal for adults, it is illegal for minors. Vaping THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana, is illegal at all ages, according to Bryce Sherwood, health educator and program director of the Tobacco Prevention Program at Weber-Morgan Health Department.
According to data from the most recent annual report on Tobacco Control and Prevention in Utah, which was released by the Utah Department of Health in November 2018, 15% of students in eighth, 10th and 12th grades who were surveyed in the Weber-Morgan Health District reported using electronic cigarettes, a practice also known as vaping.
This is the highest rate of youth vaping out of the state’s 13 health districts.
Davis County has lower levels, according to the same report, with 9.5% of students surveyed in those grades reporting that they were using e-cigarettes, compared to 11.1% statewide. However, while the Davis rate is lower than Weber-Morgan’s, the raw numbers are still high, since Davis School District is the second biggest district in the state, with almost 73,000 students enrolled.
The national nonprofit Addiction Policy Forum, located in Maryland, released a new vaping education course for teens in December, an example of the new approaches schools and other organizations are developing to counter youth vaping.
A type of “detention intervention,” the forum’s online course is designed to educate students about the health problems they may experience as a result of vaping. There is also a similar companion course for parents.
The forum’s course is short, taking only 20-30 minutes to complete, and is accompanied by “printable materials that schools can use for vaping infractions in lieu of suspension and expulsion,” said Casey Elliott, vice president of communications and public relations with the the organization. The course also contains online quizzes.
Students learn sobering statistics from the course, which contains facts backed by the CDC about the long-term impacts of vaping, including that teens who vape are more likely to go on to smoke cigarettes — and that one vape pod can contain as much nicotine as 20 cigarettes.
The full course material is only available after setting up an account, but the video around which the course is built is available to view on APF’s website and YouTube.
While this new resource is helpful for schools searching for effective ways to respond to teens caught vaping at school, a similar, but more intensive educational awareness course for teens on the dangers of vaping and marijuana was developed in Northern Utah well before this national option was released.
Davis School District and the Davis County Health Department developed a joint project to address teen vaping across the county and district, producing a 90-minute course, which is only available to enrolled students through the district’s Canvas system.
The development of the course began in February, and the course launched at the beginning of the current school year, in August, said Shelley Florence, community health educator on the tobacco prevention team at the Davis County Health Department, in an email.
“The course also provides information on mental health and healthy coping strategies for students who turned to vaping or smoking based on daily life stresses,” Florence said. “Moving forward we are looking for opportunities to provide a similar intervention/educational option to all students and the public.”
Administrators confiscated e-cigarettes from students at all levels in Davis School District, including elementary school, according to an overview of the issue shared by Christopher Williams, director of communications and operations for the district.
The “use, control, possession, distribution, sale, or arranging for the sale” of e-cigarettes is grounds for mandatory suspension or expulsion according to district policy, the overview says.
However, on first offense, students are asked to take the online educational awareness course with their parents, and students are not suspended, the overview says. Parents also can take a 20-minute course that teaches them to recognize the signs their teens could be vaping.
While there is lenience on the first offense of vaping nicotine products, students are suspended for three days if they caught vaping THC, according to the overview.
In Weber School District, counseling for teens on the dangers of vaping happens first through the administrator handling the infraction, said Lane Findlay, the district’s community relations specialist.
Students are also referred for an appointment with Weber Human Services where they are screened to determine the severity of their use of e-cigarettes. But due to limited capacity and long waits, schools don’t require students to attend the appointment, though they do attempt to follow up with families to see that it has been completed, said Gina Butters, director of secondary education in Weber School District.
“We are actually forming a committee right now where we’re going to sit down and revise our nicotine policy and put some more proactive pieces in,” Butters said. “We’re just dealing with so much that we realize our policies are outdated.”
These proactive efforts could start as early as fifth or sixth grade, Butters said.
Ogden School District’s policy and law board committee is also in the process of revising district policy on substance abuse, which includes vaping, said Jer Bates, director of communications for the district, in an email.
The district is not currently using any vaping intervention curriculum but would be interested in exploring it, Bates said.