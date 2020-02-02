LOGAN — Utah State University’s undergraduate program in elementary education is among the top 15 programs in the country for training future teachers in early reading instruction.
This ranking comes from the National Council on Teacher Quality, which evaluated about 1,200 traditional elementary teacher preparation programs across the country as part of the 2020 ranking, according to the organization’s January report, “2020 Teacher Prep Review: Program Performance in Early Reading Instruction.”
Council evaluators are all “professors and practitioners with advanced degrees and deep knowledge of how children learn to read,” the report says.
Utah State’s undergraduate elementary teacher preparation program earned an A+ for the training it provides in reading instruction, one of only 15 programs in the country to do so, according to the report.
Though Utah State was a high flyer, Utah programs had strong performance across the board, collectively placing second in the country, while programs in Mississippi led the nation overall. Dixie State University’s undergraduate teacher education program also took one of the top 15 spots, earning an A+.
Undergraduate programs at Weber State, University of Utah, Utah Valley and Southern Utah all earned an A, while undergraduate programs at Brigham Young University, Brigham Young University-Idaho and Western Governors University earned Bs.
The graduate program at Western Governors University also earned a B, and on the whole, graduate programs performed worse than undergraduate programs across the country, the report says. Other graduate programs in Utah did not appear in the ranking.
To produce the ranking, council evaluators assessed teacher training program course syllabi and textbooks to see how much attention programs pay to five elements of what the council calls “the science of reading,” also known as “evidence-based reading instruction,” a Utah State press release says.
Teachers often have concerns about grading or ranking schools, but Cindy Jones, a former teacher and current director of Utah State’s Literacy Clinic, said that NCTQ’s assessment is “a helpful indicator of success.”
The five areas of reading instruction that NCTQ evaluates — phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension — are recognized among researchers and practitioners in the field as critical components of quality reading instruction, she said.
These five areas emerged from a report on reading instruction published by the National Reading Panel in 2000, Jones said.
In 1997, Congress requested that the director of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the Secretary of Education convene the panel “to assess the status of research-based knowledge, including the effectiveness of various approaches to teaching children to read,” the panel’s introduction says.
While research in the field has expanded, the five components of reading instruction recommended in the report have remained central, Jones said.
A key finding of the NCTQ report is that phonemic awareness, one of the most foundational of the five skills, is the least frequently taught in teacher education programs. Only 51% of the teacher preparation programs assessed by NCTQ adequately prepare elementary educators to teach phonemic awareness, according to the report.
Jones described phonemic awareness as “the ability to hear, identify and manipulate the sounds in spoken language.” These sounds are called phonemes, which Encyclopedia Britannica defines as “the smallest unit of speech.”
If you’ve ever sung the “Apples and Bananas” song with a preschool child, swapping out vowels in each verse, you were teaching phonemic awareness, Jones said.
“Phonemic awareness is not taught in a lot of schools,” Jones said. “Typically that’s considered a skill that’s learned early in life, but it’s also one of those skills that’s absolutely essential for children to have. ... Reading programs will eliminate the phonemic awareness because they assume that children have learned it at that early age.”
An important factor in learning to read that’s not covered by these five components is oral language, Jones said. Parents can help children build this skill by having more sophisticated conversations with them, she said.
“About books that they’ve read, or even movies that they saw or experiences that they had, so that they develop that rapport,” Jones said, “ ... Let’s really dig deep so that we start to ... increase the vocabulary and use some words that perhaps the children are not familiar with yet.”
If a parent wonders if their child’s school is providing high-quality reading instruction, Jones recommends starting by asking the school.
Parents can ask questions like “What is your curriculum? How does it include these five components of reading instruction?” Jones said. “... There may be things going on behind the scenes that (parents) don’t necessarily see, so ... they want to make sure that the school has the chance to provide their input.”