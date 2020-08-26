The highly anticipated first day of school at Valley Elementary in Eden came with an unexpected bump on Wednesday morning.
The school was evacuated after smoke filled parts of the building, prompting the fire alarm to be pulled.
According to Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay, a motor in a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit malfunctioned and started producing smoke, but there was no fire.
Students and staff were outside of the building for around 15 minutes before being given the all-clear to return inside.
Students in one classroom had to be relocated to another room for the rest of the day while maintenance teams worked to fix the problem.
Classes are expected to resume as normal on Thursday.