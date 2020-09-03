ROY — The calls come every day, it seems — parents wondering if there are open spots for their kids in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weber-Davis after-school program.
Inevitably and unfortunately, the answer is no, said Gerardo Gil, program manager for the local Boys & Girls Clubs chapter.
Schools across Weber County are back in operation, and that means after-school programming is once again gearing up, giving latchkey kids and other youngsters a place to go aside from an empty home after the school bell rings. But as with everything, the threat of COVID-19 has reared its head, and some programs have scaled back their offerings, serving fewer kids to guard against the spread of COVID-19 and comply with state and Weber County health guidelines.
The capacity of the after-school program at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Roy facility, for instance, has been cut in half from 120 to 60, according to Gil. James Ebert, the local Boys & Girls Clubs executive director, warns that if the COVID-19 situation gets worse, prompting stricter operational guidelines, the focus could be put instead on virtual offerings, with a reduction in in-person services.
Likewise, Youth Impact has scaled back operations at its central Ogden facility. Last year, its after-school program would typically draw 100 kids a day, but because of COVID-19, the maximum has been reduced to 80, said Suzanne Miller, the Youth Impact program director. “It looks a lot different than it did last year, that’s for sure,” said Miller.
It’s not an ideal situation, but Ebert said given the circumstances, Boys & Girls Clubs officials had few options. Reducing the numbers inside the Roy facility makes it easier to assure social distancing. Kids are also grouped by age to limit interaction, another safeguard against COVID-19’s spread.
With fewer children at the Boys & Girls Clubs facility, Ebert isn’t so worried about more kids roaming the streets. He worries more that kids who need help with homework and tutoring — one of the clubs’ key functions — won’t be able to get it. Gil, moreover, warned that kids unable to take part in the program because of limited spaces won’t have access to the food the organization gives out.
“There’s always a concern when you can’t provide all the services,” Ebert said. He also noted the role organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs play in teaching kids how to socialize with each other, something that’s tough to learn if you’re at home, unable to interact in-person with others.
The Boys & Girls Clubs also offer after-school programming at Odyssey, New Bridge and Hillcrest elementary schools in Ogden as well as Burch Creek Elementary in South Ogden. Those programs, too, have been scaled back despite demand for more spaces. “We have a waiting list at every facility,” Ebert said.
As with the Boys & Girls Clubs, Miller said Youth Impact is grouping kids by grade in pods of 20 or fewer and preventing interaction among the different groups to guard against a COVID-19 outbreak. Whatever the case, she said the facility hasn’t yet reached the 80-participant ceiling, which may reflect some parents’ concerns about letting their kids attend in-person school and otherwise circulate too freely lest they contract the coronavirus.
“If they’re leery about school, they’re leery about here, too,” Miller said.
The YMCA of Northern Utah also offers after-school programs in Weber County. But officials from the agency didn’t immediately respond to queries from the Standard-Examiner seeking information on its offerings.
LEARNING ACTIVITIES AND MOREKids at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Roy facility on Monday wore face coverings, another concession to COVID-19, and maintained social distancing. It was the first day of after-school programming for the organization, which offered virtual programming over the summer.
Dennis Blakey and Colton Pace, sixth graders, sat on opposite ends of a couch at the Roy facility — keeping their social distance — and contemplated the value of the organization. If it weren’t for the Boys & Girls Clubs, Colton said he’d likely be at home watching TV or playing video games.
Dennis said he’d likely be tasked with keeping an eye on his younger sister at home if he didn’t have the club. “They actually have learning activities here and that’s good for my sister because she’s a kindergartner,” Dennis said.