OGDEN — School isn’t just about reading, writing and arithmetic.
Classrooms are also places for creativity and expression, and a new donation to the Ogden School District is helping make sure arts don’t get short shrift as COVID-19 forces a broad range of changes in how schools operate.
A contingent from the Weber-Morgan Health Department traveled Monday to Lincoln Elementary in northern Ogden to deliver a batch of art supplies, and Stephanie Jaden, the art teacher, said the donation will have a big impact.
“There’d be less diversity of art activities,” she said, mulling the upshot without the donation, which will allow each of her students to have their own supplies. “I’d hate for them to miss out on having a broad art experience.”
The donation was the result of a fundraising drive among staffers at the health department, Ogden’s Midtown Community Health Center and Weber Human Services, which provides mental health programming. A parallel initiative spurred by a stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints generated enough donations to provide students at James Madison Elementary, also in Ogden, with the art supplies they’ll need this semester.
“We know this is a bad time. We just wanted to do what we can to offer support,” said Brian Bennion, executive director of the health department, on hand for the distribution of the supply kits to Jaden at Lincoln Elementary. The initiative wasn’t part of the formal duties of the employees who pitched in from the three agencies “but they understand how important the schools are.”
Jesse Bush, who heads the health department’s Division of Health Promotion, helped spearhead the effort. He noted the prevalence of intergenerational poverty in some of Ogden’s schools, underscoring the limited resources in some district homes and the import of helping out.
Typically, students from class to class will share supplies, but that’s not possible now because doing so would potentially promote the spread of COVID-19, Jaden said. The donations, though, will allow each student to have their own materials so they don’t have to share, thus allowing for a more complete art offering.
Jer Bates, spokesman for the Ogden School District, said supplies for the district’s core curriculum, like math and reading offerings, are in good shape. That’s not the case for art programming, and he praised the donation as “heartwarming.”
Carrie Maxson, supervisor of art for the Ogden School District, said art helps with the emotional and social well-being of students. Thus, to her, it was important to get students the range of supplies they need so they can explore their creative side. The supply kits for each student include crayons, a watercolor set, oil pastels, drawing paper and more.
Two other Ogden elementary schools are also offering art programming this semester and four others will do so in the second semester, Maxson said. Thus, efforts to gather supplies for all the kids continue. “We’re still collecting. ... It’s just going to be a collective thing,” she said.
Classes at Ogden district schools started last week.