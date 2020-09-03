Since schools in Weber and Davis counties opened their doors to students last week, districts have had a crash course in responding to the swirling coronavirus threat.
So far, there are at least 48 positive COVID-19 cases at schools in Weber, Davis and Morgan counties and hundreds of quarantines associated with those cases.
There are 26 confirmed positive cases within the Davis School District and 22 in the Weber-Morgan Health Department jurisdiction, though it’s believed most of the 22 WMHD cases are associated with Weber County schools.
The most significant case is at Sand Ridge Junior High in Roy, where a student tested positive for COVID-19. But because the student attended seven different classes, it resulted in about 100 students currently quarantined, according to Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay.
Sand Ridge had an enrollment of 879 students last school year.
The school district notified parents of the potential exposure on Monday after receiving word from the health department of a positive test.
The quarantined students’ schooling has been moved online.
Sand Ridge is still open as the district believes it’s an isolated case, but it’s an example of how strict the quarantine protocols can be, since they’re designed to take little chances of spreading the disease.
Full case and quarantine figures for Weber School District weren’t made available.
Ogden School District has recorded nine positive COVID-19 cases since the start of school, spokesperson Jer Bates said. One of those is at Bonneville Elementary, per previous Standard-Examiner reporting.
Bates said there are no classrooms quarantined and confirmed that dozens of people are quarantined as a result of the nine positive cases.
There are 22 cases among students, staff and visitors associated with 17 schools in the Weber-Morgan Health Department jurisdiction area, department spokesperson Lori Buttars confirmed.
That includes three school districts — Ogden City, Weber County and Morgan County — as well as charter schools.
Multiple cases are associated with at least two charter schools: Leadership Learning Academy in Ogden and Bridge Elementary in Roy.
WMHD is still investigating to see if any of the 22 cases are linked to each other and considered outbreaks.
Buttars said there are no outbreaks — defined by health departments as two or more positive cases originating from the same setting — in classrooms at this time.
Buttars and Bates both stressed to parents the need to symptom-check their kids before going to school each day and keep their children home when they’re sick.
In Davis County, school district Assistant Superintendent John Zurbuchen told the school board during a Tuesday meeting that the district had 26 active, verified positive COVID-19 cases since the start of school last week.
DSD’s data is more thorough and comprehensive than the two Weber County districts.
According to Zurbuchen’s presentation, the 26 positive cases broke down to 18 employees and eight students. Of the eight students, five were secondary school students and three were elementary students.
Four of the five secondary school student cases were related to activities or sports. The district serves approximately 73,000 students, so the eight positive cases involving students equates to .011% of the student body.
According to district budget reports, it employs 6,669 full-time employees and many more part-time employees.
The amount of cases has so far resulted in 77 quarantines, which breaks down to 11 staff members and 66 students, according to figures Zurbuchen gave the board.
“What that tells us is when we are getting positive cases, of which there are very few in school, the 8-4 school time, that because of our physical distancing, we’re able to isolate and not have to quarantine other students,” Zurbuchen said during the meeting.
Of the 66 students under quarantine, “all but three” were associated with activities or sports. The district is planning on posting a data dashboard to its website in mid-September that will be updated weekly and have basic info on the distribution of cases in DSD.
District spokesperson Chris Williams said Wednesday that no schools have had their schedules change and no classrooms have been quarantined. An entire classroom is quarantined if it sees at least three positive cases within a 14-day period.