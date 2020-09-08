Damage to schools in Weber and Davis counties as well as Weber State caused by Tuesday morning's intense downslope wind event included uprooted trees, scattered tree limbs, blown-off roofing and siding, and power outages.
The most severe damage was seen from Layton down to North Salt Lake in Davis County, where winds reached 100 miles per hour in places such as Farmington and Centerville.
A large section of the roof and some siding at Knowlton Elementary in Farmington were blown off, 15 trees were damaged at Kaysville Junior High, where there was also some sort of leak in a hallway, and two solar panels, several trees and some siding came off at Canyon Creek Elementary in Farmington, per Davis district spokesperson Chris Williams.
Exterior wall panels were blown off the east side of Endeavor Elementary in Kaysville and trees fell on a driver's education shack at Layton High. For the most part, schools in the county had several trees uprooted or damaged as well as power outages.
Williams said the district is concerned about the power outages given that the Wasatch Front is in line for near-freezing temperatures overnight along with another round of gusty winds.
In Weber County, the bulk of the damage was seen in places like Washington Terrace and South Ogden, according to Weber district spokesperson Lane Findlay.
Several trees were blown over at Bonneville High, including two that crushed the large fence behind home plate at the school's baseball field. A power pole in front of the school was splintered and still barely standing.
Several trees fell over at the school's soccer field and caused major damage there to fencing. Two trees fell up against Roosevelt Elementary in Washington Terrace.
Overall, there was minimal damage to buildings in the district, but at least 11 schools were without power as of Tuesday afternoon.
In Ogden, trees and limbs were on power lines at Bonneville Elementary and Mount Ogden Junior High, likely requiring assistance from Rocky Mountain Power, Ogden district spokesperson Jer Bates said.
About half the schools and district buildings were without power Tuesday morning, Bates said. Mostly, the damage was limited to toppled trees, one of which fell on a fence between T.O. Smith Elementary (the former Gramercy site) and Mound Fort Junior High.
At Weber State, officials are still assessing damage, university spokesperson Allison Hess said. Many trees were damaged and several ongoing construction projects on-campus were impacted, but the full scope of damage is yet to be determined.
The sign at Weber State's LDS Institute was completely ripped and some siding was blown off part of the Kimball Visual Arts Center.