WEBER COUNTY - Weber School District has launched a technology guard dog to alert school administrators of concerning activity in student Google accounts.
The service, called Bark, is a third-party program, but it works in concert with Google. Administrators receive the alerts of concerning student activity — like mentions of self-harm, drugs or weapons — including snippets of conversations or copies of Google docs that contain concerning content, said Lynn Raymond, the district's technology direct, and Nick Harris, supervisor of technology and media.
These alerts are generated through artificial intelligence and algorithms, Raymond said.
"We're not trying to catch kids doing bad things — that's not the intent of Bark," Raymond said. "... It's trying to train them how to be safe, how to be protected and how to be appropriate with your online and your digital footprint."
This will continue to be important for students when they get college student accounts or work email, he said.
Parents can opt to receive the same notifications that an administrator would see if something was flagged for their student, though they will see only their students' content and not other students' activity. About 25% of parents in the district have opted in, Harris said — but even if parents don't opt in, administrators will notify them of any concerns.
The program rolled out in full about two weeks ago, and it's already had an impact.
"We have had several things where we were able to catch (concerns) early and work with students and parents early-on," Raymond said. "It's been very beneficial."
Part of the impetus to adopt the program came from the district's Ascend initiative to provide a Chromebook for every student, often called one-to-one technology in schools.
While the district doesn't yet have a Chromebook for each student, they're making fast progress.
"Almost all of our secondary schools are one-to-one," Harris said. "The only one that isn't so far is Roy Junior High, and that's because they're just getting ready to move buildings."
The secondary students can take the Chromebooks home, but since they're school devices, parents didn't have the same controls they'd have over a personal device.
"We want parents to completely understand how their students are using these devices and these accounts," Raymond. "We definitely want parents to not feel like they're inhibited in making sure their children are safe on accounts that aren't theirs personally."
Programs like Bark have only recently become available, Raymond said.
Prior to the district's adoption of Bark, the district relied on reports from individuals about any concerning activity. After receiving the report, the district could go in and examine the account, but Bark alerts allow an earlier, more proactive response, Raymond said.
Students were informed that Bark was rolling out.
"We sent an email to all parents and all students," Raymond said. "... The schools then told the teachers, and the teachers talked to the students about it, and we gave them a date of when that would turn on for them. So they had several weeks' ... notification."
Students and parents received the same email message, which was shared with the Standard-Examiner by Lane Findlay, the district's spokesperson.
"We actually sent screenshots ... of what the administrators would see," Harris said, "so students would know exactly what the administrators would see."
Through its collaboration with Google, Bark offers the service for free to school districts, just like Google for Education does, Raymond said.