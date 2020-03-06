OGDEN — While managing their own studies, many secondary students across Utah have also set their sights on becoming teachers — thanks to a recent effort led by Weber School District.
Weber has been working with the Utah State Board of Education, fellow districts in Utah and leaders in other states to develop a pathway of courses that allow junior high and high school students to explore the field. The aim of the program is for districts to grow their own new teaching corps amid a national shortage of teachers.
The district is “building that program and those loyalties, in hopes that, down the road, if (students) decide to go into education, they will come back here to teach,” said Lane Findlay, spokesperson for the district.
Students from around the state — 138 participants representing six districts — gathered at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center Wednesday to participate in Utah’s first Educators Rising state competition. Educators Rising is a Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO), a student club in its first academic year in Utah.
Weber staff were key organizers of the state competition, and Weber held its own district-level competition in early February, a sort of dress rehearsal to prepare for the state-level event.
At both events, students competed in categories like writing children’s literature, impromptu speaking and handling real-world ethical dilemmas. This year’s dilemma was the appropriate use of the Bible as a text in school, said Becky Sagers, career and technical education coordinator for the district.
“We hope within five years, we’re seeing a benefit of this program in our education system up here in Northern Utah,” Sagers said.
Though Weber is leading the way in the effort to grow the future teaching corps, the district actually performs quite well in teacher retention.
According to Larry Hadley, human resources director for the district, Weber is one of the top districts in the state for retaining teachers, along with Cache County. Over the past three years, Weber has maintained a 93.5% retention rate, he said in an email.
This is significant because researchers have found that teacher experience matters for student learning. A 2014 study conducted by researchers at Brown University found that teachers rapidly improve during their first years on the job, but they continue to improve even as veterans.
The Utah State Board of Education does not produce teacher retention and turnover reports broken down by district, according to Mark Peterson, public relations director for the board. The most recent statewide report, released in 2017, was conducted by the Utah Education Policy Center in collaboration with USBE.
This report paints a bleak picture of teacher turnover across the state, finding that 56% of Utah teachers who started teaching during the 2007-2008 school year had left the profession by 2014-2015.
Teachers stay in Weber because of the culture, Findlay said.
“It starts right at the top with Dr. Stephens,” he said, referring to the superintendent. “There’s such a value in employees and doing what’s right for kids and taking care of our staff and our teachers.”
Lauri Adams, assistant human resources director for the district, said that the district invests in mentoring for early teachers.
“When teachers come to our district, we assign them a mentor that meets with them twice a month,” Adams said. The district also has a program where new teachers receive mentoring on integrating technology into their lesson plans to engage students, she said.
Weber currently has 1,873 teachers, Adams shared in an email. Last year, about 80 teachers retired. This year, the district hired 160 new teachers, she said.
Despite their retention success, the district isn’t resting on its laurels.
In addition to regular recruitment and mentoring, the district’s human resources leadership are supporting the effort to prepare students who want to be teachers. Hadley has run workshops with at least two Educators Rising conferences and competitions.
“Chances are, in ... three or four years, we’re still going to be looking at a situation where there’s a shortage of teachers,” Findlay said. “It could always change. You don’t know what the climate’s going to be.”