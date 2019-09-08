WEBER COUNTY — The Weber County Library System reopens on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. for the new academic year.
All of the library’s locations are closed over the summer starting in late May. They traditionally reopen the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, said Phoebe Carter, assistant director with the library.
“A lot of people don’t know that we’re open on Sundays during the school year,” Carter said. “We’d like students and others to know that we’re open ... and anything we can do to help people, we’re here for.”
Patrons of the library can access all of the same resources on a Sunday that they can during the week, Carter said.
The library is closed on Sundays over the summer because there is so much more traffic during the week, when children and youth are out of school. The library runs summer reading programs during this time.
“That is one reason we like to devote as many resources as we can during the week, so that our children’s staff and our circulation staff — everybody is onboard to help people with what they need. They’re in the building for programming anyway,” Carter said.
Davis County Library, Brigham City Library and Morgan County library are not open on Sundays, according to their websites.