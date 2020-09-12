As schools worked to reopen following this week’s violent windstorm, both of Weber County’s school districts — the Weber School District and the Ogden School District — saw a slowdown in new COVID-19 cases.
The Weber School District had one teacher test positive for the virus this week. Meanwhile, its active cases were reduced from 21 to six, according to spokesperson Lane Findlay.
After the first week of school, the Ogden School District reported nine students and staff had tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, spokesperson Jer Bates said the district has added three.
A case count for the Davis School District was unavailable Friday.
Weber-Morgan Health Department spokesperson Lori Buttars said that although the department was stepping into the unknown as schools opened, it is happy to see the low numbers.
“I don’t think we knew what to expect,” Buttars said. “We knew this was going to be a little bit of a leap of faith to open the schools.”
The smaller case count is good news to the Weber School District, which last week had to quarantine about 100 students and staff at Sand Ridge Junior High School who were exposed to a student with COVID-19. The quarantine finished Friday. Findlay said among those quarantined, no one tested positive for the virus.
The low case count can be attributed to multiple factors, according to Findlay. While he said he thinks the windstorm — which closed all schools in both Weber and Ogden School Districts on Wednesday and continues to keep some schools shuttered — played a part in keeping the district’s case count low, he also attributed it to preventative policies the state required districts to include in their school reopening plan.
“Why we haven’t seen more spread and positive cases is the safety measures in place,” Findlay said. “I think it’s a combination of a lot of different things that helped mitigate the case count.”
The regulations, so far, have not been difficult to enforce, Findlay said. Once students understand the reasoning behind them, he added, they’re usually willing to comply.
“With the masks, there has been a little bit of pushback, at least initially, but for the most part the students have been great,” Findlay said.
Reopening schools safely has been a learning curve for everyone involved, said Buttars. Both the WMHD and school officials have had to adjust as the school year has progressed.
After the mass quarantine at Sand Ridge, Findlay said the district realized the value of seating charts in assisting with contact tracing.
According to Buttars, contact tracing has proved to be the most difficult part of containing the spread of COVID-19 in schools. The WMHD and districts have been working to determine what constitutes a close contact and whether those contacts should quarantine or self-isolate.
As health and school administrators work through the complications of educating in the midst of a pandemic, both are making efforts to get information to the public regarding COVID-19 case counts.
The Weber School District launched a page on its website this week with case information, which it will update each Friday. The Davis School District is working to establish a page of its own. The WMHD, meanwhile, is sharing its numbers with the Utah Department of Health for a school-focused webpage Buttars said will go online in the coming days.
With the changes it’s made in its approach to protecting students and staff from COVID-19, Findlay said he feels confident in the district’s ability to keep numbers low and avoid having another scare like the one at Sand Ridge.
“I think in the future we won’t see these bigger cases — they won’t be so impactful,” he said.