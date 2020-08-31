The Weber School District board will hear a proposal at its Wednesday meeting to make a slight change to two of its elementary school boundaries in West Haven.
Boundaries for the Kanesville and West Haven elementary schools meet mostly at West 4000 South, but the Weber School District is seeking to change the boundaries slightly to account for future growth in the area and send more kids to West Haven.
The proposal qualifies as a Level I boundary change, meaning the district doesn't have to go through the normal public hearing process to change boundaries since little to no students live in the areas concerned.
A letter written by Cami Alexander, the district's executive director of elementary education, was posted to the board's agenda and according to the letter, the current school boundaries were set before construction started on a small development near 3200 W. 3800 South in West Haven.
Some houses are complete and others are still being built in the area.
Once that development is complete, the boundaries for the two schools would go right through the middle. Kanesville has approximately 871 students and West Haven has 516, according to Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay.
"Currently, students living in the apartments and townhomes on 4000 South near 3100 West are being bused to West Haven. This makes the adjustment very basic for transportation — due to the fact they have designated bus stops nearby," Alexander wrote in the letter, addressed to district Superintendent Jeff Stephens.
The elementary boundary change isn't expected to include changing junior high boundaries, according to the letter. The proposed elementary school boundary change, should it be approved, is expected to go into effect immediately.