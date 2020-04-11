The Weber School District Board of Education approved school administrative appointments and changes for the 2020-2021 school year at a board meeting on Wednesday.
WSD Superintendent Jeff Stephens made the recommendations at the district’s board meeting, which was held in a slightly different format than normal due to COVID-19 health protocols.
A handful of board members joined the meeting either by phone or video conference.
“Normally this is a time where all of those new principals, all of those new interns, are able to be present at the board meeting with their family,” Stephens told the board. “It gives the board a chance to meet them, get acquainted with them. My hope is that early next school year we’ll be able to have an August or a September board meeting where we can invite them in and let you meet these individuals.”
Six elementary schools in the district will have new principals, while there were no changes to principals at the secondary school level, according to the district.
The elementary school administrative appointments are: Janene Salt, principal at H. Guy Child Elementary; Brandon Lott, principal at Freedom Elementary; Ann Holdaway, principal at Green Acres Elementary; Phil Nestoryak, principal at Valley View Elementary; Spencer Okey, principal at Lakeview Elementary; and Shirley Passey, principal at North Ogden Elementary. Crystal Deamer, Chance Adams and Mike Yardley were appointed elementary administrative interns.
Secondary school administrative assignments were also approved:
Darlene Sangiorgio, assistant principal at Orion Junior High; Tyler King, assistant principal at Rocky Mountain Junior High; Jamie Ellis, assistant principal at Roy High; Niels Hansen, assistant principal at Roy Junior High; Kristy Haws, assistant principal at Two Rivers High; Andrea Woodring, principal of Adult Education; and Ryan Waite, secondary administrative intern.
According to an email sent by the district, some of the changes came about due to the retirements of Karen Neiswender, principal at H. Guy Child Elementary, who’s been with the Weber School District for 30 years; Diane Rockwood, principal at Freedom Elementary, with the district for 33 years; Lisa Gilstrap, principal at Green Acres Elementary School, with WSD for 20 years; and Sue Myers, the district’s Adult Education coordinator.