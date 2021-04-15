WASHINGTON TERRACE — At a meeting Wednesday night, school board members approved administrative changes within the Weber School District for the 2021-22 school year.
“It's always a challenge for me each year to see remarkable educators conclude their career and step into retirement, and it's no different this year," Superintendent Jeff Stephens said. "But one thing I've seen year, after year, after year are individuals, great educators who are prepared and excited to grow into these positions."
In total, one high school and three elementary schools will receive new principals next year.
Secondary schools administration
Michele Parry will retire as principal of Fremont High School at the end of this school year. She will be replaced by one of the school's assistant principals, Alicia Mitchell.
Overall, Mitchell has 16 years of experience as an educator. She began her teaching career in Las Vegas before moving to Northern Utah to teach English at Fremont High — a position she held for eight years. Mitchell has also served as assistant principal at T.H. Bell Junior High School and Roy High School.
Elementary schools administration
Along with Parry, two elementary school principals are retiring this year. Rebecca Okey will end her career at North Park Elementary School in Roy, and Ann Holdaway will depart from Green Acres Elementary School in North Ogden.
Holdaway will be replaced by Justin Willie, a veteran principal who is moving from Kanesville Elementary School in western Weber County. Chance Adams will take Willie's spot.
Adams was most recently an administrative intern at Burch Creek Elementary School in South Ogden. He has worked in the Weber School District for 13 years, spending time as an English as a second language, or ESL, aide, a fifth grade teacher and a math curriculum fellow, Stephens said.
North Park Elementary's new principal is Jared Abney. He is currently a vice principal at Silver Ridge Elementary School in Farr West. Abney has been an educator in the district for 11 years and has previously worked as a resource teacher, a self-contained special education teacher, a fifth grade teacher and a social-emotional learning supervisor.