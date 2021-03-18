ROY — “I think we won,” said Roy High School Principal Matt Williams after swallowing a bite of lemon-marinated chicken smoked by three students on a Traeger grill.
Juniors Jace Williams and Shelden Justice, along with senior Landen Cantrell, represented the Royals in the Weber School District’s first annual Smoke-Off on Wednesday. To accompany the chicken, the trio made potato salad and lemon pepper asparagus.
“We’re going with a way more classic-style meal, but we’re going to do a modern plating,” Jace Williams explained as he prepared to take the chicken out of the smoker and replace it with the asparagus. Each school in the contest came up with their own recipes.
As of Wednesday night, Career and Technical Education Director Rod Belnap said judges had not yet determined how the Roy High team had ranked. If they place first, second or third, each of the students will receive gift cards. And if not, there are participation prizes for everyone involved.
Belnap estimated around 100 students in total, hailing from all of the district’s secondary schools, took part in the competition. Those enrolled in foods classes in the junior high schools assisted in preparing dishes, while most high schools enlisted volunteers from their foods and ProStart classes, Belnap said.
For students like Williams, ProStart is the culmination of years of cooking classes they take while en route to potentially attending culinary school. The junior signed up for his first foods class in seventh grade, but his love for cooking didn’t start there.
“My mom’s been cooking since she was younger than me,” Williams said. “She’s been teaching me since I was a little kid.”
That’s a common sentiment among many of her students, noted Roy High foods teacher Gaylene Greenwood. “The thing about these kids that really enjoy this, there’s something in their past that’s really gotten them interested — moms, grandmas, you know.”
Greenwood said students at the school who are interested in cooking are currently able to take as many four classes in the subject — food & nutrition 1 and 2, and ProStart 1 and 2 — but next year she is adding a course in baking and pastries. Each of those classes is able to use the Traeger grill, she added, saying the appliance is able to take on tasks from smoking ribs to baking bread.
The Traeger grills used at all 13 traditional secondary schools in the district, as well as Weber Innovation Center and Two Rivers High School, both alternative schools, were donated by the company, Belnap said. It also donated pellets, rubs, sauces and other supplies to use with the grills.
“Those machines are nice, and (Traeger has) provided training with it,” Belnap said.
The donation inspired what will become an annual Smoke-Off competition, though it will look a little different in future years. As the district continues to exercise caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, the showdown operated remotely, with judges making decisions based on a picture of each team’s plated food.
Next year, Belnap hopes to have a centralized contest where groups from every school can attend and judges can taste each dish.
“We’ll all be in a parking lot with everybody doing it,” he said.
As Williams, Justice and Cantrell finish off a school year filled with pandemic-caused disruptions, though, the three students were grateful to be able to devour most of the food themselves — along with help from administrators.
“They’ve been waiting a long time for this — since this morning,” Greenwood said as they sliced into the chicken.