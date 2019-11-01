WEBER COUNTY — Early this week, a movement started online to call off school in Weber School District the day after Halloween.
A petition on Change.org called “No school after the day of Halloween for all Weber School District” was posted Sunday and has more than 12,300 signatures as of Thursday evening.
Commenters identifying themselves as students, parents and teachers have signed it, according to the petition page.
“It was a good opportunity for us to ... talk about the process and how the calendar ... is set,” said Lane Findlay, community relations specialist with Weber School District, on Halloween. “But there will be school ....”
Commenters on the petition suggested that they had been communication with the district superintendent and thought that school could be called off if the petition reached a certain number of signatures.
“I don’t ... think there was ever ... a set number (of signatures required),” Findlay said. “I think (the superintendent’s) conversations were if there is enough interest and if there is a consensus that the vast majority want to cancel school and can agree upon what day that would be made up ... then he would consider that.”
It can take time to make such a change to the district calendar, though, because it would need to be approved by the district’s school board, Findlay said. The district calendar for a given year is also discussed by school community councils and approved by the school board during the previous school year.
The Weber petition is part of a recent string of student petitions — across Utah, according to KUTV, and the United States — asking for no school after Halloween.
A Change.org petition to President Trump called “Join the Saturday Celebration” began over the summer. It calls for holding Halloween celebrations the last Saturday of October. By Thursday evening, it had gained almost 156,000 signatures.