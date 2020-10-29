Weber School District launches online alternative school to meet pandemic-era demands

To accommodate more students choosing to learn online during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Weber School District is transforming its online class system into a full alternative school.
Weber Online, which previously only offered virtual learning options to high school students, will now enroll students in K-12. The district hired a principal and new teachers to staff the school, which begins classes Monday at the start of second term.
“It’s a whole new school with a new principal and new teachers, which is a very rare move in the middle of the school year,” said Lane Findlay, a spokesperson for the district. “But with (Superintendent) Stephens and the board, as they looked at this, it was just something that needed to happen.”
During the first quarter, teachers throughout the district were responsible for educating three groups of students: those who attended classes in person, short-term online students — primarily those who had been quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 — and long-term online learners, which included students who opted that at least a portion of their classes be online to reduce their chance of being exposed to the virus.
Many teachers struggled to keep up with the increased workload, Findlay said.
“Weber School District has been continuously evaluating both student needs, as well as our teachers’ capacity to meet those needs,” read a letter template that principals sent out to parents. “It has become increasingly apparent that expecting teachers to teach students in person, as well as both short-term and long-term flexible learners, is unrealistic.”
At the start of the school year, the district announced that all schools would end classes 45 minutes early to give teachers extra time to assist remote learners. For many teachers, Findlay said, this change was not enough to help teachers meet added demands.
Findlay said although teachers no longer have to work with long-term online students, the district will continue with this schedule until the end of the semester, at which point it will evaluate whether the extra time is necessary.
One of the elements that made online instruction difficult for teachers is low student engagement. Teachers spent a lot of time trying to get in contact with unresponsive students. That problem, according to Weber Online Principal Jennifer Boyer-Thurgood, is one of many the school is working to address.
If a Weber Online student is not completing assignments or responding to communication, teachers can report the student’s inactivity through an online portal. At that point, a staff member with the school will work to contact that student, Boyer-Thurgood said.
“This way, we can make sure none of those kids fall through the cracks,” she said.
The school is also encouraging students to maintain engagement with their traditional school. Students can enroll in AP and concurrent enrollment classes, which are not yet available online, at the school closest to their home and complete the rest of their classes remotely.
Boyer-Thurgood said the school also aims to work with students who still plan on participating in extracurricular activities, like athletics or the arts.
“It is really important to us that these students not only have an online education but also a connection to their home school and that school’s culture,” she said.
All students at the school, whether they have a hybrid schedule or are taking all of their classes online, will be assigned a counselor at their home school. That counselor will work with a Weber Online counselor, who will act as a liaison between the two schools, Boyer-Thurgood said.
Findlay said the district estimates the school will open with 1,000 students — approximately 3% of the district’s student population of 32,588. With this number, according to Boyer-Thurgood, class sizes should be lower than those at other online schools.
Secondary classes are capped at 70 students while elementary classes are capped at 150. Each cohort of elementary students, however, will be divided into groups of about 30, Boyer-Thurgood said.
Remote courses will include a mixture of video recordings, online work and Google Meet interactions. Elementary students will have a face-to-face with their teacher once a week, according to Boyer-Thurgood.
The new school, Findlay said, will provide the most relief to elementary school teachers, who previously had little framework for online teaching.
“I think our secondary was much more equipped to move online and be able to accommodate online learners,” he said. “It was much harder at the elementary level.”
The district hired seven new teachers to instruct online elementary school classes. Junior high teaching positions will be taken on by teachers throughout the district, who will treat the online class as an extra period. Weber Online’s high school classes will continue to be taught by teachers who facilitated courses in previous terms.
Currently, the district does not have a special education option available through Weber Online, Findlay said. Most students enrolled in special education have an individualized education program, which the school is not equipped to accommodate. Parents of special education students who are not able to attend in-person classes will continue to work with their traditional school to figure out how to best educate each student.
Although Weber Online is not an alternative for all students, its goal is to meet the needs of other students’ unique situations.
“I’m hoping we can be that flexible piece that students need right now,” Boyer-Thurgood said.
Weber Online will always be an option for high school students, but it is unclear if the life of it as an alternative school will extend beyond the 2020-21 academic year. Findlay said the school’s lifespan depends on how the COVID-19 pandemic progresses and how students’ learning needs continue to evolve.
“We know right now there’s a need, so we’re going to move forward with it, and we’ll see how it plays out,” Findlay said. “We don’t know long term, so we’ll see about the interest in it and enrollment, so it may be something that becomes permanent.”