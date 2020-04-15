The Weber School District Board of Education recently approved a suspension of its graduation attendance policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which would have created complications regarding how attendance credits can be made up.
The policy suspension, which is only for students in the graduating class of 2020, was approved by the board at last week's meeting.
Students who may have had to make up an attendance credit shortfall in order to graduate don't have to worry about that anymore — and neither do their parents.
In the district, students earn 0.25 units of attendance credit in each class per term. Units may be taken away if a student accumulates five or more absences, five or more unexcused tardies or is truant.
In order to graduate, students can't lose more than 0.75 units of attendance credit in their three years of high school, according to the text of Weber School District policy 4171.
Students can make up attendance credit shortfalls through community service and other options. Every 10 hours of community service performed reinstates 0.25 attendance credits.
The attendance itself wasn't the main focus of the policy suspension, but rather how attendance credits are made up.
District Superintendent Jeff Stephens told the board at last week's meeting that it's not feasible to send students out in the community right now to perform community service to make up attendance credits.
"No. 1, our high school principals and administrators and counselors don't have good access to students to work with them on that," Stephens said. "But perhaps more important, in a time when we’ve been asked to stay at home, it's difficult to have a board requirement that forces students out in the community to perform service.
"It is something that works against our guidelines that we’re receiving from health department officials and government leaders."
The Ogden School District hasn't rolled out any attendance-related changes to its graduation requirements; however, district spokesperson Jer Bates said it's something that people in the district are talking and thinking about.
Since schools are on remote teaching and learning for the rest of the school year, teachers don't have much to rely on in the way of verifying a student's attendance other than seeing if students have completed online classwork, unless the teacher takes attendance for live online lectures.
According to Davis School District Assistant Superintendent Logan Toone, that district is also adjusting some of its policies regarding attendance, as well as its citizenship requirement.
"Our attendance policy hasn’t been updated, but we have elected not to give citizenship grades, and students will not be penalized for absences," Toone wrote in a statement provided to the Standard-Examiner by district spokesperson Chris Williams.
"Our attendance tracking system has been repurposed to give us an indication of where students needs assistance engaging with the remote learning resources our teachers have provided. This data is for school use and will not be reflected in a student’s grade, citizenship (which won’t be given), or opportunity to graduate or advance to next year’s courses/grades," Toone said in the statement.