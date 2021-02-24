SOUTH OGDEN — As it heads into the fourth quarter of the school year, Weber School District will continue to shorten school days by 45 minutes, Superintendent Jeff Stephens said in an email sent to district employees Wednesday.
The district initially announced it would release students from school early last summer as one of its efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 as schools reopened. At that time, it said it would maintain that schedule for at least the first quarter.
The 45 minutes is intended to give custodial staff extra time to sanitize facilities and teachers more time to assist students who are out of class or falling behind due to the pandemic.
"We know that all of our teachers at various times are working with students in-person as well as online," Stephens wrote in the email. "Extending the modified schedule through the end of the school year enables you to continue providing instruction to those who are temporarily learning remotely."
Weber School District is one of 22 school districts in Utah that prior to the academic year requested a waiver to the state's rule that students receive a minimum of 990 hours of instructional time. Receiving a waiver is unusual, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of all school districts in Utah were granted one.