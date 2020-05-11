WEBER COUNTY — Many graduating seniors in Weber School District and their families got some news they were hoping for Monday morning.
With the approval of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, high schools in Weber School District will hold 'graduation walks' in addition to the virtual graduations that will occur on May 29, according to a press release posted to the district's Facebook page. The decision was made possible by the state's move from high-risk "red" status to moderate "orange" status as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release says.
Details for the walks are still being worked out, but they will likely be similar to the 'diploma walks' that Davis School District will be offering, which were announced last week. Seniors in Weber district will have the chance to wear their caps and gowns to the school, receive a diploma or diploma cover, and likely have a photo taken with an administrator, according to Lane Findlay, spokesperson for the district.
Some parents in Weber School District have been asking for this change, and they're happy about the district's decision, they say.
Breeze Smuin is a resident of West Haven. Her son, Dylan Smuin, attends Roy High School, and she thinks that the district's decision is consistent with the lessons that Weber schools have taught these graduating seniors over many years.
"It's been 13 years in the making for these kids, and they were always told to 'never give up,' 'don't take the easy road,' 'think out of the box,'" Smuin said. "And I think that they needed to see their administration and their district do the same thing and not take that easy road."
Smuin said she was "delighted" by the district's decision. She and other parents had asked for a walk-through graduation option for seniors, so they're pleased that the district chose that over other options, like the drive-through recognition some other Utah districts have considered.
Weber County resident Jeff Bauschard, whose son Mitchell Bauschard will graduate from Fremont, said he was hoping for a 'walk-through' option, so he was also pleased with the district's decision to move that direction.
"None of us asked for any of this right?" Bauschard said, referring to the pandemic's effects. "Certainly, administrators didn't want to be put in this position ... so lets' work together to do the best that we can to put something together that everyone's at least happy with."
When the details of the Weber graduation walks are determined, schools will communicate that information to students and their parents and guardians, according to the district release. The graduation walks will be by appointment only, the release says, and the schedule will be strictly followed in order for all participants to practice social distancing.
Only members of the graduating senior's household will be able to accompany them, the release says, and the group will be asked to travel in the same vehicle. However, if a graduating senior's parents are divorced and living in separate households, accommodations can be made, Findlay said. Families in this situation should contact the school principal ahead of the appointment, he said.
Findlay said the district had approached the Weber-Morgan Health Department with questions about a potential drive-through recognition about a month ago, Findlay said, but it was not possible to plan an event like that at the time, given the state's high-risk status, he said.
Before moving ahead with the graduation walks, the district sent proposals describing procedures for graduation walks and drive-through options to the health department. Both were approved, Findlay said, but the district leadership decided to hold graduation walks because they thought that option would be the most meaningful.
"It was the closest thing to a traditional graduation," he said.