OGDEN -- This year, Weber State's spring commencement will not be in spring.
Commencement was slated for this Friday, April 24, on the university's academic calendar for 2019-2020. Like other major events, however, commencement ceremonies was postponed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Weber State announced Monday that the commencement ceremony celebrating spring graduates will be held on Aug. 29.
"Because this is a unique year, we will have a unique kind of celebration," said Allison Hess, spokesperson for the university. However, the details of these unique components haven't yet been determined, she said.
In honor of graduates, the "W" on the hillside east of Stewart Stadium will be lit up on Friday evening, weather permitting, according to a university press release.
The university also will be releasing two videos on social media this week. One contains interviews with spring graduates about their experiences, including what it has been like to graduate at such an unusual time.
Members of the university orchestra have all played their parts of "Pomp and Circumstance," traditionally played at graduations, individually at home. A video combining their performances into a virtual concert will be released Tuesday morning, Hess said.
The make-up date for spring commencement was selected after university leaders considered recommendations from health departments and Gov. Gary Herbert, Hess said.
In addition, there were logistical considerations. Faculty often leave during the summer, she said. The new date is the Saturday after the first week of fall semester, she said, so many will be back in town.
Organizers hope that it also will be a better time for students to return, Hess said.