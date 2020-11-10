OGDEN — Gov. Gary Herbert on Sunday night ordered all higher education institutions in the state to begin testing students for COVID-19 weekly by Jan. 1. Two days later, Weber State University has mobilized over 300 volunteers to begin working on that directive.
Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, joined Weber State President Brad Mortensen in a testing center located inside the university's Union Building to announce the school's plans for rapid coronavirus testing.
"Today is really our test run of the testing," Mortensen said. "We had a bunch of volunteers — over 300 volunteers — within 24 hours step forward and help us administer the tests. And we have a number of faculty, staff, students who are going through today."
Weber State, which is the first university in the state to begin large-scale student testing, hopes to reach a point at which it is testing as many as 500 students a day before the end of this week. It aims to complete testing of all students who attend in-person classes, have an on-campus job or live in student housing — which amounts to about 7,000 tests, Mortensen said — before Thanksgiving break.
In Utah, COVID-19 has spread most quickly among older teens and college-aged adults. According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, there were 6,978.2 cases per 100,000 people between ages 15 and 24 as of Tuesday. The rate of occurrence is more than 1,500 higher than the next closest age demographic — 25- to 44-year-olds.
As Utah experiences a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases and the state's hospitals are on the brink of overcrowding, Herbert met with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, Deborah Birx, on Oct. 31. Adams also attended the meeting.
"One of those things they recommended was because young people, 15 to 35, don’t seem that they get coronavirus, even though they have it," Adams said. "They get it asymptomatically, so they spread it rapidly. So they asked us to try to test every college university student we could every week."
Weber State has not experienced the large outbreaks that other universities in the state have. Of the school's 29,596 students, 57 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.
Mortensen said, however, that a rise in cases at the school has coincided with the steep increase in cases statewide. The school broke its record for most new positive cases in a day on Monday with 10.
"Our case counts have gone up, the number of people doing symptomatic testing has gone up, but other than a few small quarantines on campus we’ve been able to continue our operations," he said.
Among the students being tested Tuesday was Demitrius Sanders, an Ogden native. In less than one minute, he swabbed both of his nostrils, wiped the sample on a testing strip and was headed out the door. The volunteer administering the test told him he would have the results before the end of the day.
If a student tests positive for the virus, Mortensen said, they will receive a phone call within one hour. At that point, contact tracing will begin and the individual will be instructed to isolate themselves. Those who do not have the virus will receive an email from the school on the same day.
According to Chief Dane LeBlanc, who is over the university's police department while serving as the emergency management and planning director, the school has been preparing its response to COVID-19 since long before the disease existed. The school began creating plans for protecting students in a pandemic when swine flu emerged in 2009, he said.
When COVID-19 cases began appearing in the U.S. in March, LeBlanc said the school was ready.
"We pulled our pandemic plan out and started looking at it and adjusting it," he said.
The school then put a task force together, established a contact tracing program and began symptomatic testing of students, according to LeBlanc. Since Oct. 10, according to Mortensen, the school has tested an average of 20 symptomatic students per day. The response infrastructure the school has been building since last spring enabled Weber State to launch the effort, Mortensen noted.
Mortensen said he expects students will respond well to weekly testing, adding that it will provide reassurance for students who spend time on campus.
"We’ve put out the word that we expect all of the students to be tested before Thanksgiving, and I think that’s been a relief to folks because as they see the cases rise, they get concerned for their own health and well-being," he said. "But knowing that this testing is available will help everyone be a little more assured when they come to campus that those around them are being tested too."
Weber State's student body president, Ben Ferney, concurred. He said some students were frustrated with some of the restrictions the governor laid out in his order but were nonetheless comforted by the prospect of frequent testing on campus. The testing will ease some of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 for students, he said, noting that a significant portion of them are nontraditional.
Weber State’s Nontraditional Student Center defines nontraditional students as anyone who is over 25 years old, has a spouse or committed partner, is divorced, is widowed or is a parent. According to the center, approximately 56% of students fall under this category. For students who are older or have a family at home, the pandemic presents unique challenges.
Ferney believes the student body's awareness of the impacts COVID-19 might have on others, along with the actions taken by the university to limit the spread of the virus, is what has ultimately kept numbers low at the school.
"I think when it comes to the reaction to the coronavirus, the students — both traditional and nontraditional — have been able to see this as not just about ourselves, but about our families and those around us," Ferney said.