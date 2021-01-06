OGDEN — Weber State University has begun a massive COVID-19 testing effort as part of a statewide testing plan announced by the Utah System of Higher Education on Tuesday.
The plan was developed in compliance with Utah’s most recent public health order, issued Dec. 17, and will be implemented at all public higher education institutions in the state, as well as private institutions with enrollment above 10,000.
“Beginning as soon as possible, but no later than January 1, 2021, a covered institution of higher education shall test enrolled students age 18 years or older who live in on-campus housing or attend at least one course that involves in-person instruction,” the order read.
A press release described the plan as “multi-layered.” Institutions will test students as they return to school, conduct symptomatic testing, close-contact testing and randomized surveillance testing, with the potential of focused testing as schools identify infection trends.
“We worked closely with state public health leaders and those at Utah’s colleges and universities to develop a more refined approach to testing that requires fewer tests and greater flexibility for our institutions to focus on areas that will have the greatest impact,” said USHE Commissioner Dave Woolstenhulme in a statement.
Weber State’s public safety director, Dane LeBlanc, represented the university through the plan’s development. He said the school is prepared to take the next step in ramping up testing.
Early last semester, once tests became available and the school obtained a waiver from the FDA that allowed it to administer and process tests without meeting certain federal laboratory regulations, Weber State began testing students who self-reported experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
Weber State became the first school to conduct surveillance testing of students, faculty and staff on Nov. 10 — two days after then-Gov. Gary Herbert issued an emergency declaration and executive order requiring that all higher education institutions
“I think Weber State, we’re in a position where we can meet these testing requirements,” he said.
Although classes aren’t in session until next Monday, the university began testing students one week early. About 150 students had been tested as of Tuesday afternoon, according to LeBlanc.
The plan allows each institution 10 days to test all students who live on campus and all students who are taking at least one in-person class. Weber State will be testing students every day until Jan. 22, LeBlanc said.
To determine the number of randomized tests to administer per week, each school must follow a formula that takes into account the number of students on campus and the infection rate as determined by testing, among other things.
So, as LeBlanc put it, the number of students who will be randomly tested each week is a “moving target.” Initially, however, he said that number will be around 1,500.
All students who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will continue to be tested for the virus. Those students are directed to a different testing site than those who are asymptomatic. And as has been done since the beginning of the academic year, nursing students and volunteers will contact trace for those who test positive.
“A component that was added was the close contact quarantine piece,” LeBlanc noted.
Any student who is required to quarantine after being exposed to an individual with COVID-19 will have access to testing seven days after exposure. If they test negative and are not showing symptoms, LeBlanc said, they will be allowed to return to classes.
Part of the purpose of a multi-layered testing approach is to identify how and where the virus is spreading on campuses, USHE’s plan says. As infection trends become apparent, schools will have the resources to conduct focused testing.
This testing could target specific classes, programs, resident halls or activities and may go beyond rapid antigen tests to include wastewater testing and symptom check surveys.
LeBlanc said if the university sees the number of cases in a specific area rising rapidly, there are multiple ways the school could address that. The most common, however, is directing the group to quarantine for two weeks.
“Let’s say we have three or four people test positive in a lab, we could shut it down for 14 days,” he said.
There have been multiple incidents so far this year in which Weber State had to close labs and classes due to COVID-19 outbreaks. In each case, the school’s administration and faculty have worked together to determine the best way to proceed, LeBlanc said.
Still, the number of COVID-19 cases at the school has been relatively limited compared to other universities in the state.
Since the virus first appeared in the U.S., Weber State has recorded a total of 477 cases among students, faculty and staff who spent time on campus in the 14 days prior to their diagnosis. At Utah State University, the school closest in size to Weber in the state, there has been a total of 2,446 cases.
“Our numbers have not been as high if you’ve been watching the data in comparison,” LeBlanc said.