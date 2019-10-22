OGDEN — Weber State will have a new provost and vice president of academic affairs in March 2020.
After considering a pool of 55 candidates — representing 24 states and four countries — Weber State's Board of Trustees has selected Ravi Krovi, who most recently served as the dean of the college of administration at The University of Akron in Ohio, according to a university press release. He held that administrative position for ten years.
Krovi was committed to Weber State from the get-go, arranging to conduct his Skype interview in front of a purple wall, said Allison Hess, public relations director for the university, who served on the search committee.
One of his favorite NBA players is Damian Lillard, the release says, so he's already a Wildcat fan of sorts.
"He's going to be a great fit at Weber State," Hess said.
In his new role, Krovi will oversee the university's seven colleges as well as the Steward Library and Enrollment Services. Krovi will also support student success initiatives at the university, which focus on student retention and timely graduation.
"When I read about Weber State, I saw a university that has a great mix of quality programs, both professional and technical," Krovi said in the release. "I saw a comprehensive public university that is growing. I recognized a tremendous opportunity to facilitate and lead an institution invested in academic quality and innovation. I really like the commitment to accessibility and affordability, which is important to me and aligns with my own values."
Prior to serving as a college dean at UA, Krovi was the director of the Center for Information Technologies and eBusiness and chair of the Department of Management. He is also a professor at UA — he began as an associate professor of management and information systems at UA in 1999, earning tenure in 2002.
Krovi holds a PhD in management information systems and decision sciences with an emphasis on artificial intelligence and cognitive psychology from The University of Memphis in Tennessee, a master's degree in mathematical sciences, also from The University of Memphis, and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from University of Baroda in India.
Krovi grew up in Mumbai, India. His grandfather was an educator and his parents both valued education, instilling that in their children, Krovi said in the press release.
"The idea of moving to a different country and gaining expertise through research and graduate studies and then continuing to serve in academia, I think that was all inspired by my family," Krovi said.
"Dr. Krovi brings the experience and demeanor to be a forward-thinking and collaborative leader," said Weber State President Brad Mortensen in the release. "His passion for a student-centered approach fits extraordinarily well with Weber State's legacy and commitment to student success."
Madonne Miner is the current provost and will continue in that role until the end of 2019, the release says.