OGDEN — Weber State students will be resuming a more normal, in-person class schedule this fall as the COVID-19 threat eases.
That is, more students should be in actual brick-and-mortar classrooms and, if you’ve been vaccinated, you can toss your face coverings in the trash.
“We feel comfortable with our decision to go with a mostly normal fall semester. What this means is that we will be having a large offering of in-person classes,” said Ravi Krovi, provost and vice president of academic affairs for Weber State.
During the 2020-2021 school year, 59% of classes were online and just 11% were completely face-to-face as a guard against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. For the coming 2021-2022 school year, which starts Aug. 30, most classes will be in-person, Weber State said in a statement. In fact, said the statement, 75% of classes taught in person in 2019 will be taught in-person again in 2021, though online offerings will also be available.
“We’ll be able to have a really vibrant, in-person fall semester that capitalizes on some of the virtual capabilities that we’ve built up over the last 14 months,” Weber State President Brad Mortensen said. “We’ll offer more hybrid classes, virtual enhancements to face-to-face instruction and improved online classes. Meeting students where they are and helping them academically is our priority.”
The news comes as rules on use of face coverings and other COVID-19 restrictions fall to the wayside around the country as the number of COVID-19 cases falls and more and more get vaccinated. Krovi said the university followed guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that, as he understands it, “most universities across the country are considering some form of return to in-person classes this fall.”
A message to the university community on COVID-19 protocols from Dane LeBlanc, director of public safety at Weber State, cited data showing university efforts have helped limit the spread of the virus.
“More than half of our faculty and staff were vaccinated through our vaccination standby process, and all others had the opportunity to be vaccinated through local community efforts. In a student survey conducted last month, 69% of our current or incoming students indicated they had been vaccinated, with another 11% planning to do so,” he said in the June 15 message. The message goes on, saying the university “is lifting all remaining protocols related to holding events on campus and university travel.”
LeBlanc’s statement recommends adherence to CDC guidelines, which state that fully vaccinated people don’t need to use masks, except when required by law or local guidelines. Those who haven’t been vaccinated, LeBlanc said, “are strongly encouraged to continue to wear face coverings when indoors in university facilities.”
The Weber State statement noted that many activities will again be in person this coming year, not just classes, as the university moves out of pandemic mode. Those include the Block Party on Sept. 3, a traditional introductory activity for students each year showcasing the varied offerings for students.
“I’m excited for fall semester because not only do we get to welcome students and the Weber State community in general back to campus with in-person activities, but also it’s almost like you’re invited back to life,” Ben Ferney, the student body president, said in the Weber State statement.
The university’s athletic teams will resume a normal schedule, and students present and past are invited to take part in homecoming celebrations set for the week of Oct. 8-16. Musical, theatrical and other arts groups are planning 30 performances this coming school year between them.
Krovi said university officials will keep tabs on COVID-19 trends and monitor for a worsening of the situation, with an eye to adjusting the policy if things change.