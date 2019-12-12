Weber State University Graduation 12
The Weber State University class of 2019 graduates on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Dee Event Center on campus.

 BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner

OGDEN — More than 2,100 graduates will be honored at Weber State’s graduation ceremonies Friday.

According to the university’s website, Weber State will not be holding a general commencement ceremony for the December graduation, but college convocation ceremonies will be held throughout the day, according to a university press release.

Tickets are not required for the convocation ceremonies, the release said.

The keynote speaker will be R. Robert “Bob” Harris, who will speak in person at some of the convocation ceremonies, while his recorded remarks will be played at others.

Harris has served as a judge in Utah for more than 20 years and is a life-time member of Weber State’s alumni association, the release says. He serves as a member of the advisory board of the Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities, and he received a honorary doctorate from Weber State in April 2019.

Accommodations for those with disabilities can be arranged by contacting Weber State Disability Services at 801-626-6413.

A special program where graduates honor those who supported them will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Shepherd Union Ballroom.

College convocation information for Friday, Dec. 13, is included below:

Jerry & Vickie Moyes College of Education, 8-9:30 a.m. at Dee Events Center

General Studies, 8-9:30 a.m. at Val A. Browning Center in Austad Auditorium

Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, 9 a.m. at Shepherd Union in Wildcat Theater

College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, 10:30 a.m.-noon at Dee Events Center

John B. Goddard School of Business & Economics, 10:30 a.m.-noon at Val A. Browning Center in Austad Auditorium

College of Science, 10:30 a.m.-noon at Shepherd Union Ballroom

College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology, 1-2:30 p.m. at Dee Events Center

Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities, 1-2:30 p.m. at Val A. Browning Center in Austad Auditorium

Bachelor of Integrated Studies, 1-2:30 p.m. at Stewart Library in Hetzel-Hoellein Room

Dr. Ezekiel R. Dumke College of Health Professions, 3:30-5 p.m. at Dee Events Center

