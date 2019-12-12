OGDEN — More than 2,100 graduates will be honored at Weber State’s graduation ceremonies Friday.
According to the university’s website, Weber State will not be holding a general commencement ceremony for the December graduation, but college convocation ceremonies will be held throughout the day, according to a university press release.
Tickets are not required for the convocation ceremonies, the release said.
The keynote speaker will be R. Robert “Bob” Harris, who will speak in person at some of the convocation ceremonies, while his recorded remarks will be played at others.
Harris has served as a judge in Utah for more than 20 years and is a life-time member of Weber State’s alumni association, the release says. He serves as a member of the advisory board of the Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities, and he received a honorary doctorate from Weber State in April 2019.
Accommodations for those with disabilities can be arranged by contacting Weber State Disability Services at 801-626-6413.
A special program where graduates honor those who supported them will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Shepherd Union Ballroom.
College convocation information for Friday, Dec. 13, is included below:
Jerry & Vickie Moyes College of Education, 8-9:30 a.m. at Dee Events Center
General Studies, 8-9:30 a.m. at Val A. Browning Center in Austad Auditorium
Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, 9 a.m. at Shepherd Union in Wildcat Theater
College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, 10:30 a.m.-noon at Dee Events Center
John B. Goddard School of Business & Economics, 10:30 a.m.-noon at Val A. Browning Center in Austad Auditorium
College of Science, 10:30 a.m.-noon at Shepherd Union Ballroom
College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology, 1-2:30 p.m. at Dee Events Center
Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities, 1-2:30 p.m. at Val A. Browning Center in Austad Auditorium
Bachelor of Integrated Studies, 1-2:30 p.m. at Stewart Library in Hetzel-Hoellein Room
Dr. Ezekiel R. Dumke College of Health Professions, 3:30-5 p.m. at Dee Events Center