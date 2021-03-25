OGDEN — Sydney Fairclough is one of thousands of Black students who grew up in Utah’s overwhelmingly white schools, an experience she said makes many Black students feel isolated.
As a student at Weber State University, Fairclough is helping plan the 10th annual Expect the Great conference, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, which is meant to help build community and prepare Black high school and college students to succeed in higher education and their careers.
“I think it’s really important to have events like these,” said Fairclough, whose mom signed her up for a previous Expect the Great conference at the University of Utah. “Being in Utah where diversity isn’t as full as other states, it’s important to see other people who look like you and have similar experiences to you to know you’re not alone in this.”
The National Center for Education Statistics projected that of all students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in the U.S. during the 2020-21 school year, approximately 15% would be Black. According to Utah State Board of Education enrollment data, approximately 1.4% of students in Utah’s public schools this year are Black. Meanwhile, the percentage of Black students in the state’s public colleges is just lower than 1.4%.
Expect the Great serves multiple purposes for Utah’s often marginalized Black students, Fairclough said. It connects Black students to other Black students, it shows them how they can find success through multiple activities and information sessions and it introduces them to successful Black community members, who can sometimes be hard to see.
“I didn’t even have my first Black professor until a year ago, so it’s hard to see yourself in a position of power when you don’t see yourself at all,” Fairclough said. “Coming to a college, especially in Utah, it’s hard because you don’t have the potential to imagine what you could be when 99% of your peers don’t look like you.”
Both Friday and Saturday have sessions to address such challenges. Friday is primarily geared toward high school students preparing to enter college and will cover topics such as financing an education, managing mental health and how to be a leader on campus. The second day tackles topics that are more applicable to students already in college, like preparing for a career, pursuing a post-graduate education and activism on campus.
According to Betty Sawyer, Weber State’s access and diversity community engagement coordinator and president of the Ogden NAACP, Black students face multiple barriers when it comes to accessing higher education. Those include limited access to advanced courses in high school and test preparation, as well as a lack of knowledge about dates and deadlines for applications and funding opportunities to pay for college.
“Students need a road map for themselves and their families,” Sawyer said in an email. “They need to know about the resources and opportunities and how to access them. When we look at drop out, push out, and graduation rates for high schoolers along with retention and graduation rates of college students, it’s apparent that there is room for intentional interventions to support success.”
In its decadelong run, Expect the Great has been held at Weber State three times. The conference is the brainchild of France Davis, who formerly served as vice chair of the Utah Systems of Higher Education Board of Regents. Davis “sought an outreach event aimed at increasing college access, participation, retention, and graduation for the state’s African, African-American, and Black students and communities,” according to the event’s website.
Sawyer said over 200 students, parents and educators have so far registered to attend the free, virtual conference this year, but Fairclough hopes there will be more. In her efforts to recruit as many students as possible to attend, Fairclough has messaged Black Student Unions at colleges throughout the state, reached out to Black business owners and worked with the Utah Black Chamber, she said.
In the future, Sawyer hopes the conference will grow to reach all high schools in the state, both public and private. She also hopes that employers can begin attending the conference and offering jobs to students, and that higher education institutions will increase scholarship offerings for Black students.
Students interested in attending the conference can register through Weber State’s website at weber.edu/expectthegreat.
“We want as many students as possible to be able to attend,” Fairclough said. “I wish there were more events like this, especially in Utah, just to get students to know one another. When you’re around other people like you, you can open up and you get a sense of peace, really.”