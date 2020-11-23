OGDEN — In a year during which Clery Act requirements were among many federal deadlines that were extended, Weber State University is the first in the state to release its annual safety report.
And while the school last year broke its streak of increasing sexual assault cases, other numbers documenting violence between romantic partners was on the rise.
“We do take stalking, sexual assault, domestic violence, any threatening behavior pretty seriously,” said Weber State Police Department Chief Seth Cawley.
The statistics were released in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, which requires colleges throughout the country to publish reports of crime on campus. Typically, schools must release that report before Oct. 1. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that deadline was postponed to Dec. 31.
This year's document includes crime data from the years 2019, 2018 and 2017. In recent years, the amount of sexual assaults on the school's Ogden campus has steadily gone up. The documented number this year, however, dropped from 10 to six.
According to Weber State officials, the reduction isn't exactly a cause for celebration.
“A lot of those being reported that we’re helping with are off campus, but I don’t think the prevalence of sexual assault has gone down any,” Cawley said.
Paige Davies, the director of the Women's Center at Weber State, agreed. Some instances of sexual assault on campus may be going undocumented.
"There’s not a change in the numbers that work with us for advocacy services," she said. "The question is whether those who work with us are choosing to report to Weber or not."
According to RAINN, an organization that works to reduce sexual violence and help survivors, only 20% of female student victims of sexual assault report the crime to law enforcement. Others choose not to report for a variety of reasons, including fear of retribution and a belief that police would not be able to help.
As documented sexual assaults were down, there was an increase in reports of other forms of violence. Domestic violence incidents tripled from two to six, and stalking, of which there was three cases last year, rose to 13.
Cawley said the increase in domestic violence cases may be attributed to Relationship Violence and Offenses Amendments, which passed in the 2018 state legislative session. It changed domestic violence laws to include individuals who are in a consensual sexual relationship but are not living together.
The higher numbers isn't leading Davies to draw any conclusions, though.
“I think sometimes when the numbers are close like that, realistically less than 10 or so, it’s hard to establish a pattern in such a small sample size," she said.
Still, the school has worked to improve the way it handles these and other forms of dating violence since the murder of Lauren McCluskey on the University of Utah's campus in 2018. McCluskey's former boyfriend, Melvin Rowland, killed her after weeks of harassment which was repeatedly reported to campus police.
After an independent review of the University of Utah gave recommendations as to how the school could improve campus safety, Davies said Weber State also took those suggestions to analyze where it needed to improve.
Since then, the Weber State Police Department has adopted the Lethality Assessment Protocol. Under the program, every victim is asked a series of questions to help law enforcement determine whether they are at risk of being killed by an intimate partner.
Davies said the school also now makes sure that every victim is connected with an advocate. If the Women's Center is not available at the time of the incident, police will connect the victim with Your Community Connection of Ogden — commonly known as the YCC — which provides services for survivors of domestic violence.
"I think (what happened to McCluskey) just really helped us take a hard look and say, we think we’re doing the right thing, but we just want to make sure we are doing the right thing no matter what," she said.
Although COVID-19 has limited efforts on campus, Davies said the Women's Center is continuing to virtually educate students and faculty on sexual and domestic violence. Weber State Police also holds a self-defense course, Cawley said.
Moving forward, the Women's Center hopes to mount a campaign for the university to mandate that all professors include in syllabi a statement informing students about resources for those experiencing sexual or domestic violence.
According to Davies, though, it's most important to remember that every case affects someone and that those individuals need sympathy and support.
"One thing that I think is really important for survivors to know is that they’re not just a statistic," Davies said. "All of those 13 cases of stalking were taken very seriously. Sometimes those charts can be really dehumanizing, but these are all individual people whose lives were disrupted."