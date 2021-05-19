OGDEN — Starting Wednesday, masks will no longer be required at Weber State University. The announcement comes on the tail of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask in most places.
It joins Dixie State University and Southern Utah University as one of three universities in the state dropping their mask requirements. Dixie State got rid of its face coverings rule in April after Utah met the COVID-19 case numbers threshold outlined in House Bill 294 to drop the statewide mask mandate, while masks became “welcome, but not required” at SUU on Monday.
“All are welcome to continue to wear face coverings on campus and are encouraged to do so where recommended,” read Weber State’s announcement on Twitter. “Each of us will work through this transition at our own pace, and with varying levels of comfort. Please be respectful and supportive of your fellow Wildcats.”
Aligning with the CDC’s recommendations, Weber State wrote, “face coverings are strongly recommended for individuals who have not been vaccinated.”
The school on Tuesday held a vaccination clinic geared specifically toward students and will organize another one May 25. Those clinics are located at the Dee Events Center on campus and go from 4-8 p.m.
While the school does not collect data on the number of students, faculty and staff who have received the vaccine, it has conducted a survey asking members of the campus community whether they plan on getting inoculated. The university’s goal, Weber State Public Safety Director Dane LeBlanc told the Standard-Examiner in April, is to reach a vaccination rate of around 80%.
“It would be nice to reach a level that would be referred to as herd immunity,” he said.
As of Friday, three people reported testing positive for COVID-19 last week after having been on Weber State’s campus within the previous 14 days, according to the school’s website. The university has seen a total of 653 cases of the virus.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the case rate per 100,000 people has been highest among college-age individuals — those 15-24. Utahns between the ages 19-29 currently have the second-lowest vaccination rate — after those 12-18, many of whom became eligible just last week — with 32% fully vaccinated.
Gov. Spencer Cox announced last week that all public K-12 schools — where HB 294 stipulated a mask mandate would continue after the statewide rule was lifted — could stop requiring masks during their last week of school. The change came after protests against masks erupted among parents throughout the state, and multiple local school boards, including that of the Morgan School District, voted on their own to eliminate the requirement within their districts.
Some of those sentiments have been echoed at universities throughout the state.
On Weber State’s Facebook post announcing the change, Stewart Campbell, whose relationship to the university is unclear, commented “FREEDOM!!!” Another person, Pamela Rasmussen McKinnon, wrote, “Finally listening to ‘science’. About time.”
In response to the same post, however, two recent graduates of the school pushed back against anti-mask attitudes and encouraged people on campus to get their vaccine.
“Why is everyone so pressed to get rid of a tiny piece of cloth?” wrote Sven Livingston, who graduated in 2019.
A.M. Howard, who graduated in 2020, wrote, “Please everyone get your vaccines. The staff at the Dee Events Center are very professional and welcoming. Let us get back to normal as a community.”
As students in K-12 public schools and some universities take off their masks, others are being told to keep them on. The University of Utah, Utah Valley University and Utah State University are keeping mask requirements for now. Brigham Young University announced Monday it would mandate masks through at least the end of spring semester.
The Utah State Legislature on Wednesday will consider a bill that would ban public schools, including higher education institutions, from implementing a face covering requirement.