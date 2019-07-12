Students and family members attend the English as Second Language Graduation on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Weber State University Communi…

More Information

Semester-length ESL courses cost a total of $145, including $10 for placement testing and $35 for a book fee.

Those interested can call the center at (801) 626-7911 or email cec@weber.edu to sign up.

For more information, visit https://continue.weber.edu/cec/programs/esl/.

The center also offers a children's school and navigation services that provide assistance in applying for financial aid and university courses. Learn more at https://continue.weber.edu/cec/.