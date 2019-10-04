OGDEN — Break out all your purple and white gear, Ogden. It's homecoming time.
Weber State University will celebrate homecoming beginning Saturday, Oct. 5, and ending with a football game against in-state rival Southern Utah University on Saturday, Oct. 12.
“Homecoming is important because it instills a sense of belonging on campus,” said Brett Alexander, student body president, in a press release. “This week’s events are for students to forget about obligations, have fun and make memories. Students should go because they're paying for the college experience, not just their degree although they should strive to graduate along with having fun.”
Homecoming will kickoff at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the annual Mount Ogden hike with Weber State President Brad Mortensen at the Snowbasin trailhead. The tradition, which began in 1922, involved hiking to the summit, placing a flag and singing the school song at the top.
Other homecoming activities scheduled next week include:
Monday, Oct. 7
12:45 p.m. — Homecoming Week Pep Rally at the Stewart Bell Tower Plaza.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — “Light The W” at Stewart Bell Tower Plaza. Enjoy food, games and paper lanterns while lighting the W on the mountain.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
6-9 p.m. — Clubs & Organizations Casino Night in the Shepherd Union Ballroom A. Admission is one canned food item for the WeberCares Pantry.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — WSU Service Day of Remembrance. Volunteers will plant milkweed to help restore the monarch butterfly population. For more information and volunteer registration, visit weber.edu/ccel/service-remembrance.html
7 p.m. — Dive-in movie, “Aquaman," at the Swenson pool. Free with valid Wildcard or $7 without.
Friday, Oct 11
7 p.m. — 51st Annual WSU Salutes at the Val A. Browning Center. Outstanding WSU alumni will be honored for their personal and professional accomplishments.
8:30-11:30 p.m. — WSU Homecoming dance, “Lights, Camera, Action!” at the Shepherd Union Ballrooms. Admission $10 a couple, $5 for singles.
Saturday, Oct. 12
4 p.m — WSU Homecoming Fan Fest tailgate at Stewart Stadium, north parking lot.
6 p.m. — WSU Homecoming football game, Weber State vs. Southern Utah at Stewart Stadium.