OGDEN — Weber State Goddard School of Business and Economics has a new dean — who is also not so new.
Matthew Mouritsen, who has been serving as the interim dean of the Goddard School since June 2019, was selected from a national pool to continue leading it, according to a university press release.
Mouritsen is no stranger to Weber State or to the school of business and economics. He has been a member of the school's faculty since 2001, and he served as the the director of the school's Master of Business Administration program from 2008 to 2019, the release said.
"I am a firm believer in the strong and unique competitive advantage that Goddard School graduates achieve while attending Weber State," Mouritsen said in the release.
"A large percentage of our students work in their fields, which connects our relevant curriculum with contemporary business practice," Mouritsen continued. "Being employed full time (or close to it) while attending school full time allows our students to gain the necessary skills they need to hit the ground running. Our partner employers are very aware of the competitive advantage they gain when hiring Goddard graduates."
Weber State's Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has grown its enrollment by more than 50% since 2014, the release says, in part due to Mouritsen's work with Hill Air Force Base. Over that time, 50 students seeking aerospace management graduate certificates in addition to their MBA degrees have been admitted to the program.
Mouritsen's work has emphasized ethics in business, and he has published a number of articles on the topic, the release said. He argues that businesses should "prioritize long-term profitability over short-term gains" as a way to "restore consumer trust" across business functions, especially in marketing, the release says.
"Dr. Mouritsen has demonstrated a commitment to teaching that embeds scholarly relevance, innovative thinking and constructive service," said Brad Mortensen in the release. "He is a talented teacher and a generous colleague, who has the support of students, peers and community business leaders."
Mouritsen holds a doctorate in business information systems and education and an MBA, both from Utah State University.
He and his wife have five children, the release says. In his spare time, Mouritsen runs ultramarathons, hikes and coaches youth sports.