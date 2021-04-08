OGDEN — Weber State University is graduating its largest class on record this year, despite seeing a decline in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For many of these students, the last year or two has been difficult. That's especially true for Kassie Harbath, who will graduate from Weber State University in May with a bachelor's degree in exercise and sports science.
"It's not your typical graduate in four years, high GPA story," Harbath said. "It’s your story of going through hard things and still being able to come out of it with a degree."
Harbath will share her story during the school's virtual commencement on April 29. She entered college at 18 years old, took a multiyear hiatus from school, and faced multiple tragedies following her return, including the death of her mother.
The grief that came after familial losses made it difficult for Harbath to focus on school, she said. But she was inspired by her mom, who was forced to drop out of college during a difficult pregnancy and returned to finish her bachelor's degree at 57 years old.
"Education was really important to my mom, so that fueled the fire for me," Harbath said.
Her message to fellow graduates and their families?
"I think it's just so important to reinforce the fact that no matter the age you are or how scary it is, whatever you're trying to achieve — it's possible and you just have to continue to work toward that," She said.
A total of 6,497 students will receive a degree from Weber State this year. The number is so high that, paired with COVID-19 restrictions, the school does not have a venue with enough space to accommodate an in-person commencement, according to spokesperson Allison Hess.
Typically, the amount of graduates and guests attending a spring commencement is tempered by a ceremony in December. This year, due to the pandemic, the university's fall commencement was canceled, compounding the number of graduates who would be expected to attend.
"Doubling the size made it impossible to gather all in one space, even the Stewart Stadium," Hess said.
Weber State will have in-person graduation ceremonies for each college, however, where each student will have the opportunity to turn their tassel, hear their name called and walk across a stage. Those convocations will be held April 30-May 1 at Stewart Stadium, weather permitting, where a late commencement for the class of 2020 was held last August.
"The most important event for graduates is when they walk across the stage individually to receive their diploma and with their family celebrate that success," Hess said.
The outdoor venue, which was used primarily to limit the spread of COVID-19, turned out to be a "gorgeous" location, according to Hess. Following the event, the school did not receive any reports of coronavirus cases and did not have to perform contact tracing.
"At the time, and we will be again, we’re extremely careful with following the health guidelines," she said.
That means masks will be required and attendees will be encouraged to social distance and sit with individuals from their household. For now, each graduate is limited to two guests, unless tickets go unclaimed or state gathering guidelines change.
Hess said the arrangement works well because students will each be recognized individually at their respective college's graduation, but they will also have the chance to hear from motivational speakers during a livestreamed commencement. This year, the school has invited alumnus Ta'u Pupu'a, who lives in New York City, to address graduates.
Pupu'a was a football star at Weber State, where he studied music. Before he could graduate, though, he was drafted in 1995 by the Cleveland Browns as a defensive end. His NFL career was cut short when his foot was crushed while playing for the Baltimore Ravens.
Facing a dead end, Pupu'a returned to his musical roots and pursued a career as an opera singer. He auditioned and was accepted on full scholarship to the Juilliard Opera Center, graduating in 2011. Pupu'a has since performed throughout the U.S. and the world.
"He typifies the grit and determination Weber State students often display in meeting and succeeding over what seems like tremendous obstacles," Hess said.
During the ceremony, Weber State will also present honorary degrees to Cecelia Foxley, a philanthropist and mentor who served as the commissioner and CEO of the Utah System of Higher Education; Lou Jean Flint, who has spent a lifetime of work in education and with the Utah System of Higher Education; and Gene Sessions, a Weber State history professor and former director of the Davis campus.
At the conclusion of the virtual commencement, each graduate's name will flash across the screen.
"These graduates will always be remembered for the determination they displayed in completing their college education despite the obstacles,” said the university's president, Brad Mortensen, in a press release.